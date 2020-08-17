Aston Martin launches two special editions to celebrate 'No Time to Die'

The 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, will be released around the world in November 2020. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the fictional MI6 agent, the new 007 film not only promises a lot of action, but also plenty of scope to spot the cars of Aston Martin.

No fewer than four of the British marque's models will be joining the actors on the silver screen. These include the DB5, V8, DBS Superleggera and Valhalla – the company's forthcoming mid-engined hypercar.

To celebrate the release of No Time to Die, the Gaydon-based firm on Monday revealed two special edition models designed and crafted by the experts at its bespoke division, Q by Aston Martin. Each model will be offered in limited numbers around the world.

Kicking things off is the Vantage 007 Edition inspired by the Aston Martin V8, which made its 007 debut in The Living Daylights in 1987. Painted a menacing shade of Cumberland Grey, it features unique exterior styling treatments led by a bespoke mesh grille with chrome bezel that references the look of the classic model. Further styling details include a dashed yellow diffuser inspired by the hazard stripes on the film car’s rockets. Customers can also specify a set of The Living Daylights inspired limited edition skis and ski rack – referencing the "winterised" V8 saloon in the film.

The interior makes a statement with obsidian black leather and dark chrome with 007 branding applied on the centre console of cars equipped with a manual gearbox. The sun visors in all the cars will carry another subtle film reference in the shape of an embroidered radio station frequency – 96.60 (FM) – which 007 buffs will know was the Russian police frequency Bond used to aid his escape in The Living Daylights.