This is what the all-new 2021 Dacia (and Renault) Sandero looks like

07 September 2020 - 16:44 By Motoring Staff
The new Dacia Sandero Stepway (left) and Sandero hatchback (right) will be sold under the Renault nameplate in countries such as South Africa.
Image: Supplied

Dacia on Monday revealed to the world the first official images of its new third-generation Sandero and Sandero Stepway models.

Set to be unveiled in more detail on September 29 (expect full interior and engine specs), these newcomers will of course be rebranded and sold under the Renault nameplate here in SA (Dacia has been a subsidiary of Renault since 1999). 

According to the press release, these third-generation models are “renewed incarnations of the spirit of their elders”. Combining an “unbeatable price” and “compact exterior dimensions”, Dacia claims that the new Sandero models offer “more modernity, equipment and versatility without renouncing the fundamentals of simplicity and reliability”. 

Design highlights include a newly sculpted bonnet, chrome grille and Y-shaped DLRs.
Image: Supplied

While ride height remains the same on the new Sandero, it now benefits from a lower roofline, more aggressively raked windscreen and wider track with flush-mounted wheels. Another striking feature is the inclusion of a new and more sculpted bonnet lid. Like we said before, specifics on the interior, engine and gearbox will be shared later. 

It's a good looking machine that from many angles reminds us of the Clio 4 - a car that no doubt shares one or two parts with its new and more utilitarian Sandero sibling. 

