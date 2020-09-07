This is what the all-new 2021 Dacia (and Renault) Sandero looks like

Dacia on Monday revealed to the world the first official images of its new third-generation Sandero and Sandero Stepway models.

Set to be unveiled in more detail on September 29 (expect full interior and engine specs), these newcomers will of course be rebranded and sold under the Renault nameplate here in SA (Dacia has been a subsidiary of Renault since 1999).

According to the press release, these third-generation models are “renewed incarnations of the spirit of their elders”. Combining an “unbeatable price” and “compact exterior dimensions”, Dacia claims that the new Sandero models offer “more modernity, equipment and versatility without renouncing the fundamentals of simplicity and reliability”.