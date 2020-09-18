New Models

Suzuki Baleno now available with ESP

18 September 2020 - 10:55 By Motoring Reporter
The Suzuki Baleno range now benefits from ESP as standard.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki Auto SA announced on Friday that it has added an electronic stability program (ESP) as standard across its popular Baleno range. This includes the GL and GLX models with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

ESP combines stability control and traction control into one seamless active safety system that prevents the vehicle from losing traction. It does this by sensing any danger, controlling engine output, and selectively braking different wheels.

It's especially useful in slippery conditions or during enthusiast driving. 

ESP aside, Suzuki will continue to offer as standard a five-year/200,000km mechanical warranty on all new Baleno models plus a four-year/60,000km service plan.

Pricing for the newer, safer Suzuki Baleno is as follows:

1.4 GL: R221,900

1.4 GLX: R259,900

1.4 GLX Auto: R274,900

