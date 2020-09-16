Ferrari reveals new Portofino M
Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled its fiery 2020 Portofino M 2+ Spider.
An evolution of the outgoing model, the new "Modificata" sports a host of improvements sourced from the Roma coupe, including its 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that muscles out an incredible 456kW and 760Nm worth of torque.
Likewise, cog-swapping duties are now taken care of by the Roma's slick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that is, weirdly enough, both smaller and lighter than the old seven-speed unit it replaces.
Another new and noteworthy feature is the addition of a five-position Manettino switch that includes both "Race" and "CT-off" modes in a bid to broaden the car's appeal.
Overall performance is improved too, with Ferrari claiming that the Portofino M will scamper to 100km/h in 3.45 seconds. Top speed? With the roof up you're looking at over 320km/h.
Minor cosmetic updates come in the form of a subtly redesigned front bumper. You can also expect new alloy wheel designs, as well as a selection of fresh new exterior paint colours.
The car's interior remains the same as before, but Ferrari does give customers the option of specifying heated and ventilated seats.
The Ferrari Portofino M will make its way to SA in 2021. Pricing is still to be confirmed.