Ferrari reveals new Portofino M

Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled its fiery 2020 Portofino M 2+ Spider.

An evolution of the outgoing model, the new "Modificata" sports a host of improvements sourced from the Roma coupe, including its 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that muscles out an incredible 456kW and 760Nm worth of torque.

Likewise, cog-swapping duties are now taken care of by the Roma's slick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that is, weirdly enough, both smaller and lighter than the old seven-speed unit it replaces.

Another new and noteworthy feature is the addition of a five-position Manettino switch that includes both "Race" and "CT-off" modes in a bid to broaden the car's appeal.

Overall performance is improved too, with Ferrari claiming that the Portofino M will scamper to 100km/h in 3.45 seconds. Top speed? With the roof up you're looking at over 320km/h.