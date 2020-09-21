The new 2020 Toyota Starlet is here to replace the aged Etios

First up is the entry-level Xi model that rides on 15-inch steel wheels and comes with a generous cache of standard features making it particularly good value for money. Electric side mirrors, a multi-function steering wheel, six-speaker audio system with USB and Bluetooth streaming and manual air-conditioning are all included in the sticker price. You also score an onboard computer plus electric front and rear windows.

The mid-level Xs has the same features but ups the visual ante with 16-inch alloy wheels.

Building on the Xi and Xs models, the flagship XR derivative sets itself apart visually with chrome-licked door handles and belt-line accents, a roof spoiler, rear privacy glass and an upgraded lighting package that comprises of LED projector headlamps, front foglamps and daytime running lights.