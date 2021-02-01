New 2021 Jaguar I-Pace shows its claws

A new updated version of the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace SUV is now available in SA. And some of its headlining features include a refreshed cabin that now comes equipped with the firm's advanced “Pivi Pro” infotainment system that offers simpler and more intuitive operation. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard as does as a dual modem embedded SIM and Bluetooth technology, which can pair two phones simultaneously.

The 2021 I-Pace also benefits from a new 3D Surround Camera that provides the driver with a 360-degree view of the surrounding area and potential hazards (visible through the central touchscreen) as well as a ClearSight rear view mirror. The climate control now sports air ionisation with PM2.5 filtration capable of capturing ultrafine particles and allergens. Available as an option is a Meridian 3D Surround Sound System with TrifieldTM technology. It combines 16 speakers and a subwoofer for a punchy listening experience.

In terms of under-the-bonnet tweaks, the big news here is that customers can now look forward to a new 11kW on-board charger that allows for faster charging times via three-phase electricity supplies. When connected to an 11kW wall box, 53km of range (WLTP) per hour can be achieved, while a full charge from empty now takes only 8.6 hours – ideal for overnight charging at home. Customers with access to a single-phase electricity supply can continue using 7kW wall boxes which charge up to 35km per hour, with a full charge taking 12.75 hours. When charging “on the go”, a 60kW charger will add up to 76km in 15 minutes, while a 100kW charger adds up to 127km over the same period.