New 2021 Audi R8 hits the road with sharper styling and chassis tweaks
The latest iteration of Audi’s much-loved supercar has finally arrived on our shores. The first VIP customer deliveries of the Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro have officially begun in SA as part of a pre-launch strategy ahead of the car’s official retail launch from April 1. Available as both a Coupé or Spyder, this newcomer sports a range of cosmetic and under-the-skin tweaks designed to make it better to look at and drive.
Some key changes include a stiffer suspension system as well as a new carbon fibre front anti-roll bar that is 2kg lighter than the steel one it replaces. The electromechanical power steering system has been recalibrated to provide improved feedback. This also applies to the optional variable-ratio Dynamic Steering.
Meanwhile the heart of Audi’s halo car remains unchanged: that naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine still thumps out 449kW and 560Nm. These figures will see the Coupé hit 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and maximum speed of 331km/h. The Spyder is ever-so-slightly slower at 3.3 seconds and 329km/h. Both models still come standard with a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission.
Compared to the outgoing Plus model, the new 2021 Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro sports a slightly more menacing exterior thanks to the addition of new front and rear bumpers, larger oval-shaped exhaust tailpipes and three slots above the “Singleframe” radiator grille that give a stylistic hat tip to Audi’s 1984 Sport Quattro Group B rally car.
Audi is offering customers two new shades of paint (Kemora grey and Ascari blue) as well as the option of finishing off the side blades n either carbon, Kendo grey or Mythos black. The classic fabric convertible top of the Spyder model can be had in either black, red or brown. LED headlamps and rear lights with dynamic turn signals and high-beam control are standard but there is an option to upgrade to the Audi laser light at an extra cost.
The new 2021 Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro models will officially go on sale in SA from April 1 2021.
Pricing starts at R3,336,000 for the Coupé and R3,592,500 for the Spyder. For peace of mind both models come standard with a five-year Audi Freeway Plan.