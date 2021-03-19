New Models

2021 Nissan X-Trail gets a tech upgrade

19 March 2021 - 11:15 By Motoring Reporter
The new 2021 Nissan X-Trail has been updated with a raft of new technology.
The new 2021 Nissan X-Trail has been updated with a raft of new technology.
Image: Supplied

Nissan SA announced on Friday that all new 2021 X-Trail models will come with enhanced technology offerings.

Now included as standard on all derivatives is the Nissan Connect Infotainment system that takes the shape of a seven-inch touchscreen fitted in the middle of the dashboard. It offers full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

Middle of the range Acenta and flagship Tekna grade models now also ship as standard with a pair of LED headlights, a reverse camera, push-button start plus keyless entry with sensor-controlled power tailgate.

The Tekna model ups the ante even further with the addition of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, a suite of active safety technologies that include blind spot intervention, lane intervention, cross traffic alert, emergency braking, forward collision warning, automatic headlights and a 360º around view monitor. 

All new X-Trail models will now feature the Nissan Connect Infotainment system.
All new X-Trail models will now feature the Nissan Connect Infotainment system.
Image: Supplied

Pricing for the new 2021 Nissan X-Trail range is as follows:

2.0 VISIA seven-seater: R462,000

2.5 Acenta CVT 4WD: R508,900

2.5 Acenta CVT 4WD seven-seater: R513,900

1.6 dci Tekna 4WD: R585,900

2.5 Tekna CVT 4WD seven-seater: R599,900

Pricing includes a three-year/90,000km service plan and six-year/150,000km warranty.

Audi confirms local pricing, availability of new RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback

Audi SA announced on Thursday that its hotly-anticipated 2021 RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback models will be storming its local dealerships from the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

All-electric Lotus Evija to mimic vintage F1 car sounds

Car makers are readying themselves for an electric future and composing sounds which battery-powered vehicles will use to not only alert pedestrians ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New 2021 Mercedes-Benz SL undergoes winter testing

Mercedes-Benz has announced that developmental work on its latest SL-Class is at an advanced stage before it reaches market later this year
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. New Maserati MC20 makes a teaser visit to Johannesburg New Models
  2. New BMW M3 and M4 Competition arrive in Mzansi New Models
  3. Mercedes found 'hair in the soup' in testing, says team boss Toto Wolff Motorsport
  4. Stellantis giant has big plans for SA news
  5. Motorists must brace for another heavy fuel price hike in April, warns AA news

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X