2021 Nissan X-Trail gets a tech upgrade

Nissan SA announced on Friday that all new 2021 X-Trail models will come with enhanced technology offerings.

Now included as standard on all derivatives is the Nissan Connect Infotainment system that takes the shape of a seven-inch touchscreen fitted in the middle of the dashboard. It offers full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Middle of the range Acenta and flagship Tekna grade models now also ship as standard with a pair of LED headlights, a reverse camera, push-button start plus keyless entry with sensor-controlled power tailgate.

The Tekna model ups the ante even further with the addition of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, a suite of active safety technologies that include blind spot intervention, lane intervention, cross traffic alert, emergency braking, forward collision warning, automatic headlights and a 360º around view monitor.