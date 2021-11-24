New Models

2021 Toyota Hi-ace Ses'fikile gets an active safety boost

24 November 2021 - 15:06 By Motoring Reporter
The Toyota Hi-ace Ses'fikile benefits from a range of active safety systems, including vehicle stability control, brake assist, hill assist control, and traction control.
Image: Supplied

Toyota SA on Wednesday announced its tremendously popular people carrier – the evergreen Hi-ace Ses'fikile – has been enhanced with a suite of active safety systems. 

Headlining the change is the inclusion of vehicle stability control, complemented by brake assist, hill assist control, and traction control. These all-new functions join the existing ABS system and allow for improved drivability in all conditions. Emergency brake signal (flashing vehicle tail lights to warn other road users), is part of the safety spec upgrades. Finally, a new hooter design with enhanced durability is included.

Pricing for the 2021 Hi-ace Ses'fikile range is:

2.7 16-seater: R478,500

2.5 Diesel 16-seater: R508,300

All models are sold with a six services/60,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty. Service intervals are 12 months/10,000km. Customers can also purchase service plan and warranty upgrades from any of the 220 Toyota dealers nationwide.

