New BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé arrives in Mzansi

Those of you yearning for a more practical alternative to the 4 series coupé will be glad to know that the new 2021 4 Series Gran Coupé has officially gone on sale in SA.

Unveiled earlier this year, the four-door sport sedan promises improved interior comfort and stowage space over its predecessor thanks to its increased dimensions. Indeed, compared to the model it replaces, the car is 27mm wider, 53mm taller and 143mm longer.

At 2,856mm, its wheelbase has not only grown by 46mm but is also exactly 5mm longer than that of the current 3 series sedan. Finally, and to improve handling, the car's track has been increased by 50mm at the front and 29mm at the rear.

Pop the boot and you'll discover that space has expanded to 470 litres – an increase of 39 litres over the old model. In addition to this, overall load capacity can be expanded to 1,290 litres by folding down the rear backrest, with its standard 40:20:40 split.

Styling-wise, the new 4 Series Gran Coupé is practically identical to the all-electric i4 also launched earlier this year. This means you get those two massive vertical kidney grilles, a pair of slim full-LED headlamps, frameless windows and flush-fitting door handles. The aggressive roofline culminates in a pronounced spoiler lip on the tailgate, beneath which you'll find a set of horizontal taillights also sporting full LED technology.