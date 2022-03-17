Lotus shares specs of four-cylinder Emira First Edition
In case you've been living under a rock (or a bunker, which is likely taking into account the state of our world), the Lotus Emira is replacing the Hethel-based firm's long-lived Evora, Elise and Exige family of sports cars. First presented to the public at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Emira will be the last road-going Lotus to be fitted with an internal combustion engine. So, yeah, it's actually a pretty big deal all things considered.
While the flagship model is propelled by a Toyota-sourced 3.5l supercharged V6 making in the region of 300kW and 420Nm worth of torque, Lotus will also be offering a more affordable entry-level derivative powered by Mercedes-AMG's formidable M139 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder lump tuned to deliver 268kW and 430Nm worth of torque to the rear axle via an AMG-sourced eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with paddleshift — a first for Lotus. In terms of raw performance figures the British sports car maker is targeting a 0-96km/h dash of 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h. Plenty fast and more than a match for rivals such as the Porsche 718 Cayman S and Alpine A110S.
As with the range-topping V6 model, the four-cylinder Emira is offered in limited-run First Edition spec that loads the two-seater coupé with a long list of desirable factory options, including 20-inch ultra-lightweight V-spoke forged alloy wheels, two-piece brake discs (with branded calipers in either red, black, yellow or silver) and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Standout exterior features take the form of front and rear LED lights, a titanium exhaust finisher, heated power-fold door mirrors and rear parking sensors. The menacing Lower Black Pack also forms part of the First Edition treatment and dresses the front bumper air blades, front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser in a gloss black finish.
Three more option packs are fitted as standard to the car, making four in total. The Lotus Drivers Pack gives customers the choice of Tour or Sport suspension set-ups as well as their pick between Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. It also includes Track Mode ESP with a new Track mode highlighted on the TFT instrument display screen which prioritises information required for high-performance driving.
While the Design Pack adds privacy glass, sports pedals, a black Alcantara headliner and Emira-branded floor-mats, the Convenience Pack brings front parking sensors, a reverse camera, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming mirrors and a rear luggage storage net.
Contort your way into the cabin and you'll find that the Emira First Edition offers niceties such as 12-way adjustable heated seats, climate control, cruise control, keyless start, voice control and selectable drive modes. There's also a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as a 10-channel/340W audio system developed in partnership with British brand KEF. Whether Lotus founder Colin Chapman would approve of all these weighty fripperies, Lord only knows.
Available to order and priced at £71,995 (roughly R1,41m) the feisty four-cylinder Emira First Edition is expected to reach UK customers by the end of the year.
