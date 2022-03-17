Lotus shares specs of four-cylinder Emira First Edition

In case you've been living under a rock (or a bunker, which is likely taking into account the state of our world), the Lotus Emira is replacing the Hethel-based firm's long-lived Evora, Elise and Exige family of sports cars. First presented to the public at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Emira will be the last road-going Lotus to be fitted with an internal combustion engine. So, yeah, it's actually a pretty big deal all things considered.

While the flagship model is propelled by a Toyota-sourced 3.5l supercharged V6 making in the region of 300kW and 420Nm worth of torque, Lotus will also be offering a more affordable entry-level derivative powered by Mercedes-AMG's formidable M139 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder lump tuned to deliver 268kW and 430Nm worth of torque to the rear axle via an AMG-sourced eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with paddleshift — a first for Lotus. In terms of raw performance figures the British sports car maker is targeting a 0-96km/h dash of 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h. Plenty fast and more than a match for rivals such as the Porsche 718 Cayman S and Alpine A110S.

As with the range-topping V6 model, the four-cylinder Emira is offered in limited-run First Edition spec that loads the two-seater coupé with a long list of desirable factory options, including 20-inch ultra-lightweight V-spoke forged alloy wheels, two-piece brake discs (with branded calipers in either red, black, yellow or silver) and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Standout exterior features take the form of front and rear LED lights, a titanium exhaust finisher, heated power-fold door mirrors and rear parking sensors. The menacing Lower Black Pack also forms part of the First Edition treatment and dresses the front bumper air blades, front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser in a gloss black finish.