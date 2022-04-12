New Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica built to thrill on road and track

As with the front, the rear of this Lamborghini stands out with model-specific revisions such as a new vertical rear glass window, redesigned engine hood in lightweight carbon fibre and a new bumper with an optimised air inlet. Oh, and let's not forget about the fixed rear wing that not only completes the unique lines of the Tecnica but also contributes to the 35% improvement in aft downforce compared to the rear-driven Huracán EVO. On the flip side it's interesting to note that drag has actually been reduced by 20%, improving overall aero balance and supporting stability during braking and high-speed cornering.

Inside the cockpit you will find height-adjustable sports seats with the option of harness seat belts for those owners who'll be heading to the circuit on a more regular basis. While the driver’s instrument panel reduces colours and emphasises readability in a large ‘arc’ in front of the pilot, the central touchscreen puts the fun-to-drive elements at the disposal of the cockpit’s occupants — including the LDVI functions in real-time display — as well as all connectivity functions including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

The new Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is set to go on sale in Europe later this year with pricing to be announced closer to that time. Local availability it yet to be confirmed.

