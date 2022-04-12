×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
New Models

New Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica built to thrill on road and track

12 April 2022 - 20:52 By Motoring Reporter
The Huracán Tecnica fills the space between the Huracán EVO and STO.
The Huracán Tecnica fills the space between the Huracán EVO and STO.
Image: Supplied

Lamborghini on Tuesday whipped the covers from its new Huracán Tecnica: a rev-hungry naturally aspirated supercar that fills the space between the Huracán EVO and STO. 

Designed to serve-up serious driving thrills on everyday roads and circuits alike, this fiery newcomer is powered by the Italian firm's 5.2-litre V10 engine tuned to deliver 470kW and 565Nm worth of torque. This is fed exclusively to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. Performance? According to Sant’Agata Bolognese the new Tecnica will romp from 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and reach a lofty VO2 max of 325km/h. 

Tipping the scales at 1,379kg (dry), the Tecnica benefits from its own uniquely calibrated chassis that is controlled through Lamborghini's proven LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system, which adjusts every aspect of the car’s dynamic behaviour.

There's also rear-wheel steering with direct steering ratio and torque vectoring, together with a modified Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and three unique flavours of driving mode: Strada, Sport and Corsa. The latter is meant for circuit use and instantly provides track-orientated throttle response and the fastest gearshifts. The P-TCS will also offer pilots a little bit more slip angle to make the most of that free-revving V10 motor. 

Other neat features native to the Huracán Tecnica include a new competition-bred brake cooling management system that channels substantially more air to the car's standard-fit carbon ceramic anchors. In front of the feathery carbon fibre bonnet you'll notice a more aggressive front bumper that features the Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design as well as an air curtain — a first for the Huracán — and a revised splitter that specifically directs air through the wheels for increased downforce. Talking about wheels, the Tecnica rides on 20-inch diamond cut 'Damiso' alloys fitted with sticky Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres.

A redesigned, sophisticated Human Machine Interface (HMI) system is exclusive to the Tecnica.
A redesigned, sophisticated Human Machine Interface (HMI) system is exclusive to the Tecnica.
Image: Supplied

As with the front, the rear of this Lamborghini stands out with model-specific revisions such as a new vertical rear glass window, redesigned engine hood in lightweight carbon fibre and a new bumper with an optimised air inlet. Oh, and let's not forget about the fixed rear wing that not only completes the unique lines of the Tecnica but also contributes to the 35% improvement in aft downforce compared to the rear-driven Huracán EVO. On the flip side it's interesting to note that drag has actually been reduced by 20%, improving overall aero balance and supporting stability during braking and high-speed cornering. 

Inside the cockpit you will find height-adjustable sports seats with the option of harness seat belts for those owners who'll be heading to the circuit on a more regular basis. While the driver’s instrument panel reduces colours and emphasises readability in a large ‘arc’ in front of the pilot, the central touchscreen puts the fun-to-drive elements at the disposal of the cockpit’s occupants — including the LDVI functions in real-time display — as well as all connectivity functions including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. 

The new Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is set to go on sale in Europe later this year with pricing to be announced closer to that time. Local availability it yet to be confirmed.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

New Maserati GranTurismo Folgore prototype strikes Rome

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares drove a prototype of the new electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore around the street circuit of last weekend's Formula ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Mercedes-Maybach celebrates Virgil Abloh

Mercedes-Maybach S680 designed by the late fashion icon and Gorden Wagener offers unmatched craftsmanship and attention to detail
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Koenigsegg gives us a taste of its Gemera hypercar

Swedish marque Koenigsegg is known for building some of the most bonkers performance cars on the planet. And the latest model to emerge from its ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Isuzu D-Max bakkie launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  2. Nine of the most pointless features found in cars Features
  3. Everything you need to know about buying a used VW Golf 7 GTI Features
  4. REVIEW | The 2022 VW Polo GTI is a hot-hatch that won't wither your wallet Reviews
  5. REVIEW | The Toyota Rumion is a sensible wagon for cost-conscious families Reviews

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours