New Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica built to thrill on road and track
Lamborghini on Tuesday whipped the covers from its new Huracán Tecnica: a rev-hungry naturally aspirated supercar that fills the space between the Huracán EVO and STO.
Designed to serve-up serious driving thrills on everyday roads and circuits alike, this fiery newcomer is powered by the Italian firm's 5.2-litre V10 engine tuned to deliver 470kW and 565Nm worth of torque. This is fed exclusively to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. Performance? According to Sant’Agata Bolognese the new Tecnica will romp from 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and reach a lofty VO2 max of 325km/h.
Tipping the scales at 1,379kg (dry), the Tecnica benefits from its own uniquely calibrated chassis that is controlled through Lamborghini's proven LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system, which adjusts every aspect of the car’s dynamic behaviour.
There's also rear-wheel steering with direct steering ratio and torque vectoring, together with a modified Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and three unique flavours of driving mode: Strada, Sport and Corsa. The latter is meant for circuit use and instantly provides track-orientated throttle response and the fastest gearshifts. The P-TCS will also offer pilots a little bit more slip angle to make the most of that free-revving V10 motor.
Other neat features native to the Huracán Tecnica include a new competition-bred brake cooling management system that channels substantially more air to the car's standard-fit carbon ceramic anchors. In front of the feathery carbon fibre bonnet you'll notice a more aggressive front bumper that features the Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design as well as an air curtain — a first for the Huracán — and a revised splitter that specifically directs air through the wheels for increased downforce. Talking about wheels, the Tecnica rides on 20-inch diamond cut 'Damiso' alloys fitted with sticky Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres.
As with the front, the rear of this Lamborghini stands out with model-specific revisions such as a new vertical rear glass window, redesigned engine hood in lightweight carbon fibre and a new bumper with an optimised air inlet. Oh, and let's not forget about the fixed rear wing that not only completes the unique lines of the Tecnica but also contributes to the 35% improvement in aft downforce compared to the rear-driven Huracán EVO. On the flip side it's interesting to note that drag has actually been reduced by 20%, improving overall aero balance and supporting stability during braking and high-speed cornering.
Inside the cockpit you will find height-adjustable sports seats with the option of harness seat belts for those owners who'll be heading to the circuit on a more regular basis. While the driver’s instrument panel reduces colours and emphasises readability in a large ‘arc’ in front of the pilot, the central touchscreen puts the fun-to-drive elements at the disposal of the cockpit’s occupants — including the LDVI functions in real-time display — as well as all connectivity functions including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.
The new Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is set to go on sale in Europe later this year with pricing to be announced closer to that time. Local availability it yet to be confirmed.
