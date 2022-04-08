Mercedes-Maybach celebrates Virgil Abloh

The late Virgil Abloh’s co-operation with Mercedes-Maybach culminates in the launch of a limited-edition bespoke S-Class and capsule collection, inspired by Project MAYBACH.

The vehicle was finalised before Abloh’s untimely death in November 2021 and only 150 units will be available.

The launch coincides with the release of a capsule collection designed by Abloh — architect, creative director, fashion designer and men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton — in collaboration with Off‑White. The collection was developed alongside the Project MAYBACH electric showcar and is exclusively on Off‑White, Farfetch and Maybach Icons of Luxury online stores, as well as Off‑White stores in select markets.

The limited edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh is an S680 model created by Mercedes‑Benz’s most specialised customisation and craftsmanship team in Sindelfingen.

The exterior features a unique, two-tone colour combination — the upper part of the vehicle is lacquered in a glossy obsidian black, the lower part, side flanks and special forged rims are finished in a sand hue.

The colour scheme continues inside the four-seat configuration cabin. The steering wheel, doors, lower dashboard and ceiling are lined in black and sand-coloured nappa leather, complete with sand-coloured décor trims and strips. The highpile floor mats are black with a sand-coloured leather border and embroidered Mercedes‑Maybach logo.