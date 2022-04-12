New Maserati GranTurismo Folgore prototype strikes Rome

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares drove a prototype of the new electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore around the street circuit of last weekend's Formula E race in Rome.

It was part of the firm’s announcement of participation in Formula E from 2023. The new Folgore (Italian for lightning) will not only be the first fully-electric model in the Italian brand’s history, it will also be the first of the Italian exotic marques to go fully electric.

The new car is earmarked for a 2023 market debut, and will reportedly deliver over 900kW from its tri-motor all-wheel-drive system, good enough for a sub three-second 0-100km/h sprint and a top speed of 300km/h.

Other electric vehicles coming from the brand include the Grecale and GranCabrio Folgore models next year. By 2025 the Italian luxury brand will also launch electric versions of its MC20 supercar, Levante SUV and Quattroporte sports sedan.