Ferrari's new hybrid 296 GTS promises top-down driving thrills

Ferrari unveiled on Tuesday the new 296 GTS convertible, its fourth plug-in hybrid model, as the luxury sportscar maker pushes ahead with its electrification strategy.

It follows Ferrari's previous three hybrid models that went into full series production — the SF 90 Stradale in 2019, its convertible version the SF90 Spider in 2020, and last year's 296 GTB.

The 296 GTS is a convertible version, fitted with a retractable hard top, of the existing 296 GTB that in SA sells for a cool R6.38m.

The two cars share most relevant features, including a mid-mounted 2.9l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine coupled with a 122kW electric motor for a total system output of 610kW and 740Nm — plus a maximum electric-only driving range of 25km.

In terms of performance Ferrari claims that the 296 GTS will dash from 0-100km/h in a mere 2.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 330km/h. Deliveries of the new model will start from Europe in early 2023 and the price will be confirmed in due course.

So far Ferrari road cars have been normally powered by V8 or more powerful V12 engines but the company is increasingly reducing the share of highly polluting V12-fitted cars in its production.