Features

WATCH | Cape Town Ferrari goes viral after running out of fuel

31 January 2022 - 15:22 By Motoring Staff

Cape Town motorists were entertained by the bizarre sight of a multimillion-rand Ferrari stranded on the side of a road after it apparently ran out of petrol.

While the driver of the Italian supercar lurks sheepishly out of frame another man is seen trying to manually pump fuel into the tank from a plastic container.

Yep, talk about embarrassing. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | VW teases new all-electric ID. Buzz bus

Volkswagen recently posted a short video clip of its soon-to-be-released ID. Buzz electric bus. Wrapped with a camouflage livery, two pre-production ...
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Slovakia's AirCar certified to fly

A Slovak-built flying car has received a certificate of airworthiness by that country’s Transport Authority, opening the door for its mass production
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is big, brawny and thirsty Reviews
  2. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  3. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  4. Study reveals that VW Polo drivers cause most fatal crashes in SA Features
  5. Hyundai launches new 2022 Staria Multicab New Models

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...