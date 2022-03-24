×

New Models

Ferrari drops teaser pic of its upcoming Purosangue SUV

24 March 2022 - 11:18 By Motoring Reporter
Ferrari has posted an official teaser pic of its upcoming Purosangue SUV.
Image: Ferrari/Facebook

Ferrari on Wednesday posted an official teaser pic of its soon to be released Purosangue (that's Italian for "thoroughbred" in case you were wondering). Designed to go up against the likes of the Aston Martin DBX, Porsche Cayenne Coupé and Lamborghini Urus, the Purosangue will mark Maranello's first ever entry into the lucrative luxury SUV segment.

Replacing the firm's somewhat polarising GTC4 Lusso shooting brake, the Purosangue will sport a newly developed front mid-engine platform that promises to deliver the sort of dynamic handling you'd expect from something with a prancing horse badge on its bonnet. While Ferrari hasn't said much about the powertrain, those in the know speculate that this SUV will be propelled by a free-revving V12 engine with the option of either a V8 or V6 hybrid down the line. Either way, expect straight-line performance to be impressive.

The Purosangue is likely to be unveiled later this year with first deliveries commencing early in 2023. Watch this space for more information as and when it becomes available.

TimesLIVE 

