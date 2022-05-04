Super luxurious new Bentley model set to debut on May 10

Bentley will announce a fifth model to join its portfolio of luxury cars on Tuesday May 10.

The Crewe-based manufacturer is keeping mum about what this newcomer might be, but many speculate it could take the shape of a long-wheelbase Bentayga. Bentley has confirmed that this new model will offer next-level personalisation with 24-billion unique possible configurations of trim specification alone. What a time to be alive.

Customers can also look forward to the new Bentley Airline Seats, which are apparently most advanced ever fitted to a vehicle and feature 22-way adjustment, a climate sensing system and ... deep breath ... advanced postural adjustment technology with 177 individual pressure changes possible across six zones. Expect these thrones to showcase a revised "Diamond Quilting" design for which the British brand has become known.

The new charge will also sport Bentley Diamond Illumination; an upper-class form of ambient lighting where light is emitted through tiny perforations in the door panels.

As usual, watch this space for more information as and when it becomes available.

TimesLIVE

