New Models

Super luxurious new Bentley model set to debut on May 10

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
04 May 2022 - 15:46
The new model (rumoured to be a long-wheelbase Bentayga) will feature Bentley Airline Seat configuration and Diamond Illumination.
Image: Supplied

Bentley will announce a fifth model to join its portfolio of luxury cars on Tuesday May 10. 

The Crewe-based manufacturer is keeping mum about what this newcomer might be, but many speculate it could take the shape of a long-wheelbase Bentayga. Bentley has confirmed that this new model will offer next-level personalisation with 24-billion unique possible configurations of trim specification alone. What a time to be alive.

Customers can also look forward to the new Bentley Airline Seats, which are apparently most advanced ever fitted to a vehicle and feature 22-way adjustment, a climate sensing system and ... deep breath ... advanced postural adjustment technology with 177 individual pressure changes possible across six zones. Expect these thrones to showcase a revised "Diamond Quilting" design for which the British brand has become known.  

The new charge will also sport Bentley Diamond Illumination; an upper-class form of ambient lighting where light is emitted through tiny perforations in the door panels. 

As usual, watch this space for more information as and when it becomes available.

