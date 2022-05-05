BMW teases potent new M4 CSL ahead of debut later in May

BMW has dropped two official teaser pics of its hot new M4 CSL that's set to debut at this year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este that opens on May 20. A car that has already been spied (albeit dressed to the nines in squiggly automotive camouflage) clocking numerous test laps around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, this high-performance coupé marks the return of the firm's legendary Coupe Sport Leichtbau badge that was last seen adorning the rump of the E46 M3 produced back in 2003. Hmmm, talk about big shoes to fill then.

Details are slim on the ground but it is rumoured that the M4 CSL will debut with the firm's 3.0l six-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine tuned to deliver more power than what you currently get in the M4 Competition (375kW in case you need a refresher). Those in the know also speculate that this muscle will be channelled exclusively to the rear wheels — the Munich-based firm's M xDrive all-wheel drive won't be available as an option.