New Models

BMW teases potent new M4 CSL ahead of debut later in May

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
05 May 2022 - 11:31
A teaser pic of the new 2022 BMW M4 CSL.
Image: Supplied

BMW has dropped two official teaser pics of its hot new M4 CSL that's set to debut at this year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este that opens on May 20. A car that has already been spied (albeit dressed to the nines in squiggly automotive camouflage) clocking numerous test laps around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, this high-performance coupé marks the return of the firm's legendary Coupe Sport Leichtbau badge that was last seen adorning the rump of the E46 M3 produced back in 2003. Hmmm, talk about big shoes to fill then.

Details are slim on the ground but it is rumoured that the M4 CSL will debut with the firm's 3.0l six-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine tuned to deliver more power than what you currently get in the M4 Competition (375kW in case you need a refresher). Those in the know also speculate that this muscle will be channelled exclusively to the rear wheels — the Munich-based firm's M xDrive all-wheel drive won't be available as an option.

A ducktail spoiler has been integrated into the rear boot lid.
Image: Supplied

As was the case with its E46 M3 CSL predecessor, the M4 CSL should sport a paired-down interior in the interests of saving kerb weight. Though in this era where customers are obsessed with tech and infotainment systems, it remains to be seen just how much fat BMW is willing to trim from the mix. We can also look forward to additional go-faster bits in the form of a new front bumper, an extended front air-splitter, a fixed ducktail boot spoiler, a unique set of alloy wheels and carbon ceramic brakes for more stopping power. 

Stay tuned for more updates on the BMW M4 CSL as and when they become available. 

