Five things you should know about the 2022 Jeep Gladiator

The macho Jeep Gladiator launched in SA today. Here are five things to know about it.

1: It's based on the Wrangler

Strip away that aggressive sheet metal and you'll discover that the Jeep Gladiator shares its rugged body-on-frame underpinnings with its slightly less imposing Wrangler sibling. In Gladiator specification it's 787mm longer (493mm of that is built into the wheelbase) and of course features a large rear load-bed that Jeep claims can carry up to 693kg of cargo. This is complemented by a braked towing capacity of up to 2,721kg. So if you need to lug lots of gear and or people across gnarly terrain then the Gladiator is a safe bet.