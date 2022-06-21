×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
New Models

Five things you should know about the 2022 Jeep Gladiator

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
21 June 2022 - 17:22
The Jeep Gladiator is now available in SA.
The Jeep Gladiator is now available in SA.
Image: Supplied

The macho Jeep Gladiator launched in SA today. Here are five things to know about it.

1: It's based on the Wrangler

Strip away that aggressive sheet metal and you'll discover that the Jeep Gladiator shares its rugged body-on-frame underpinnings with its slightly less imposing Wrangler sibling. In Gladiator specification it's 787mm longer (493mm of that is built into the wheelbase) and of course features a large rear load-bed that Jeep claims can carry up to 693kg of cargo. This is complemented by a braked towing capacity of up to 2,721kg. So if you need to lug lots of gear and or people across gnarly terrain then the Gladiator is a safe bet. 

The doors can be bolted off in minutes.
The doors can be bolted off in minutes.
Image: Supplied

2: The doors come off

I still can't see why you'd want to but Jeep does allow one to easily remove the lightweight aluminium doors (and the windscreen for that matter) on your next adventure. Simply locate the Torx key included in the toolkit and within minutes you too can be rolling through the streets like a muscled-up extra from some Spring Break reality TV show.

The load-bed can accommodate a payload of 693kg.
The load-bed can accommodate a payload of 693kg.
Image: Supplied

3: There's only one engine on offer in SA

Local Gladiators make do with an old-school 3.6l V6 Pentastar petrol engine that makes all of 209kW and 347Nm worth of torque. This is distributed through Jeep's Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4x4 systems via a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. Jeep hasn't given us any performance data but we expect the Gladiator to go about its business like its namesake loping around the Circus Maximus in a suit of armour. We also expect it to be thirsty. Yep, it should make the old Hummer H3 look like a Prius in comparison. 

The naturally aspirated 3.6l V6 petrol engine produces modest outputs for 2022.
The naturally aspirated 3.6l V6 petrol engine produces modest outputs for 2022.
Image: Supplied

4: There are off-road credentials — lots of them

Maybe you're one of those people who's into heavy off-roading? If you are then you'll be pleased to hear that the Gladiator ships with an impressive array of terrain conquering gizmos. Some of these include heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles with a “4LO” ratio of 4:1 as well as “Tru-Lok” locking differentials for particularly stubborn conditions. You also score an electronic sway-bar disconnect system and standard off-road tyres. 

In terms of figures, the Gladiator sports approach, breakover and departure angles of 43.6º, 20.3º and 26.0º respectively. Ground clearance measures in at a reasonable 249mm (from terra firma to the rear diff) while max wading depth is a swamp-busting 800mm. 

Front and rear differentials can be locked by simply flipping a switch.
Front and rear differentials can be locked by simply flipping a switch.
Image: Supplied

5: Not such a spartan interior

Just because the Gladiator looks mean doesn't mean its cabin is. Jump inside (you literally can with the doors removed) and you'll find niceties such as a seven-inch digital drivers display, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), climate control, adaptive cruise control, rear parking camera, blind-spot monitoring and leather seats. Some available optional extras include a subwoofer and a removable wireless speaker with which you can ruin the tranquillity of the great outdoors.

The Gladiator promises formidable off-road performance.
The Gladiator promises formidable off-road performance.
Image: Supplied

6: Pricing

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon will set you back a cool R1,259,900. This includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and three-year/100,000km maintenance plan. TimesLIVE Motoring group editor Denis Droppa attended today's media launch so look forward to more in-depth information and full driving impressions within the next day or so. 

Updated VW T-Roc to retail in Mzansi from July

Volkswagen announced on Tuesday that its refreshed T-Roc model line-up will arrive in SA dealerships next month
Motoring
4 hours ago

SVI’s first bullet-resistant Toyota LC 300 leaves the chamber

Local armoured car experts SVI Engineering have completed their first bullet-taming Toyota Land Cruiser 300.
Motoring
6 hours ago

WATCH | New Honda Civic Type R tests on the Nürburgring

Honda on Thursday released a short teaser video of its new soon-to-be-released sixth-generation Civic Type R ripping around the gnarly Nürburgring ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Five of the most affordable vehicles to fill up in June Features
  2. REVIEW | Fuel-sipping Hyundai Grand Creta hits a sweet spot for families Reviews
  3. Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase news
  4. WATCH | The new Ford Raptor in action Features
  5. Five of the vehicles most expensive to fill up in June Features

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...