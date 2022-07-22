The new Hyundai Staria Panel Van is now available in SA.
Rocking the same space-aged styling as its Bus and Multicab siblings, this edgy load-carrier replaces the long-serving H1 Panel Van that impressed small business users with its solid blend of reliability and utility.
With seating for three people up front, the Staria Panel Van offers 4,935l worth of freight space accessible via either double sliding side or rear swing-type barn doors. In terms of dimensions the cargo area measures 2,500mm in length, 1,640mm in width and 1,436mm in height. Load height measures 573mm while maximum load capacity is rated at 900kg.
New 2022 Hyundai Staria Panel Van arrives in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The new Hyundai Staria Panel Van is now available in SA.
Rocking the same space-aged styling as its Bus and Multicab siblings, this edgy load-carrier replaces the long-serving H1 Panel Van that impressed small business users with its solid blend of reliability and utility.
With seating for three people up front, the Staria Panel Van offers 4,935l worth of freight space accessible via either double sliding side or rear swing-type barn doors. In terms of dimensions the cargo area measures 2,500mm in length, 1,640mm in width and 1,436mm in height. Load height measures 573mm while maximum load capacity is rated at 900kg.
Powering the Staria Panel Van is the firm's tried and tested 2.2l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine tuned to deliver 130kW and 430Nm of torque — figures that allow for a maximum towing capacity of 2,500kg braked and 750kg unbraked. Fuel efficiency is reasonable with Hyundai claiming a consumption figure of 8.7l/100km across the combined cycle.
On the chassis side of things the Staria Panel Van utilises MacPherson struts up front and a rigid rear axle with heavy duty leaf springs at the rear. A set of 17-inch alloy wheels is fitted as standard as are auto-adjusting headlamps with daytime running lights plus heated and electrically adjusted outside rear-view mirrors.
Cabin amenities include a Bluetooth compatible audio system, cruise control and a multifunction steering wheel. The back rest of the middle seat can also fold forward to create a convenient storage tray. Electronic stability control and Hill-start assist is also standard.
Now available at dealers, the new Hyundai Staria Panel Van is priced at R599,900. This includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, six-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km roadside assistance package.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
This is the new and SA-bound Honda Civic Type R in the metal
Mahindra announces pricing for new Pik Up Karoo special editions
This is how much you'll pay for the Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos