All Range Rover Sport derivatives are equipped with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox that delivers torque to all four wheels via the firm's latest Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system. Adaptive Off-Road Cruise control also features as does Terrain Response 2 that tweaks the vehicle's systems to better cope with a broad range of off road environs.
Four specification levels will be made available from launch: Dynamic S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography.
Dynamic S models come fitted with a generous array of features including Premium LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, inductive charging with a phone signal booster, grained leather seats and a 3D Surround Camera system.
The Dynamic SE adds Pixel LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels and perforated Windsor leather seats, while the Dynamic HSE further ups the features ante with a pair of Digital LED headlights, 22-inch alloy wheels and perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery.
The Autobiography – available on the D350 or P510e – offers a unique combination of 22-inch Diamond Turned wheels with satin dark grey finish, a black contrast roof with sliding panoramic sunroof, a SV Bespoke full extended leather upholstery upgrade as well as premium cabin lighting with illuminated tread plates featuring Autobiography script.
This is how much the new Range Rover Sport costs in SA
Image: Supplied
Land Rover has revealed pricing for its all-new Range Rover Sport lineup, which will be hitting local dealerships in October.
The full model line-up comprises of 10 model derivatives with a choice of four engines, including six-cylinder petrol and diesel options, an extended range electric hybrid, as well as a potent twin-turbocharged V8 petrol. An all-electric model will join the fray in 2024.
According to Land Rover SA, the local Range Rover Sport lineup will kick off with the entry-level P400 petrol and D350 diesel models that both feature 3.0l six-cylinder Ingenium engines. The mild-hybrid P400 makes 294kW and 550Nm of torque while the D350 delivers 258kW and 700Nm.
Next up is the P510e plug-in hybrid that marries a 3.0l six-cylinder Ingenium engine to a 105kW electric motor and 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack, producing a total system output of 375kW. Expect it to scamper to 100km/h in a scant 5.4 seconds and achieve a claimed maximum electric driving range of up to 113km.
The flagship P530 packs a BMW-sourced 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 engine that muscles out 390kW for a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds. Only 60 units have been allocated to SA, so best you get on the waiting list should you wish to park one inside your garage.
Image: Supplied
All Range Rover Sport derivatives are equipped with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox that delivers torque to all four wheels via the firm's latest Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system. Adaptive Off-Road Cruise control also features as does Terrain Response 2 that tweaks the vehicle's systems to better cope with a broad range of off road environs.
Four specification levels will be made available from launch: Dynamic S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography.
Dynamic S models come fitted with a generous array of features including Premium LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, inductive charging with a phone signal booster, grained leather seats and a 3D Surround Camera system.
The Dynamic SE adds Pixel LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels and perforated Windsor leather seats, while the Dynamic HSE further ups the features ante with a pair of Digital LED headlights, 22-inch alloy wheels and perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery.
The Autobiography – available on the D350 or P510e – offers a unique combination of 22-inch Diamond Turned wheels with satin dark grey finish, a black contrast roof with sliding panoramic sunroof, a SV Bespoke full extended leather upholstery upgrade as well as premium cabin lighting with illuminated tread plates featuring Autobiography script.
Image: Supplied
Available throughout the first year of production is the specially curated First Edition model that features special 23-inch alloy wheels, First Edition etched Satin Forged Carbon finishers, SV Bespoke extended leather upgrade with perforated Semi-Aniline leather seats and premium Cabin Lighting with illuminated tread plates with First Edition script.
Pricing for the new 2022 Range Rover Sport model lineup is as follows:
Pricing includes VAT but excludes CO2 tax. All Range Rover Sport models come standard with a factory five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
BMW unleashes new 1 and 2 Series Mzansi Edition models
All-new Honda Civic touches down in Mzansi
Volkswagen Golf R and Tiguan R get ready to rumble into SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos