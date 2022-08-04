All-new Honda Civic touches down in Mzansi

Honda’s all-new, 11th generation Civic sedan has touched down in Mzansi.
Though sales of C-segment sedans has waned and seen the demise of cars like the VW Jetta and Ford Focus in recent years, Honda has decided to soldier on with the Civic, which is the brand’s longest-running nameplate and spans five decades.
It is available in a single, top-of-the-range RS model priced at R669,000, which includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and a five-year/90 000km service plan. Also included is 3-year AA roadside assistance.
The new Civic boasts fresh exterior and interior styling. On the outside it draws inspiration from previous generations with a low beltline, a long and low bonnet, pulled back A-pillars, and large glass areas. Wide-set LED headlights and taillights are connected by a sharp character line that carries from the front bumper to the rear.
Accentuating the Civic’s sporty appeal is an RS exterior package with 18-inch black matte alloy wheels, and gloss black finishes for the side mirrors, shark fin antenna, outer door handles and rear boot spoiler.
At 4,677mm, the car is 25mm longer than its predecessor, with a wheelbase stretched by 35mm, and also slightly lower.
Inside, the instrument panel and other interior surfaces have been designed with a minimum number of cut lines to reduce visual distractions. There is extensive use of high-quality materials, while attention was paid to give a positive tactile feel to all switchgear and controls.
Leather/suede-combination upholstery for the power adjustable and heated seats, red ambient interior lighting, a black headlining, sport pedals and a finely-textured centre console add to the sporty, sophisticated feel.
A metal honeycomb mesh panel stretches across the entire dash, which also incorporates concealed air vents.
Additional mod cons include dual zone automatic air-conditioning with rear ventilation, an auto dimming rear-view mirror, electric windows front and rear, auto windscreen wipers, and cruise control.
The new Civic RS is equipped with Honda’s 9 inch Advanced HMI Display Audio with Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto connectivity. A wireless smartphone charger and USB ports front and rear are also standard.
A 10.2 inch digital instrument cluster enables the driver to scroll through music playlists, navigation directions, Honda Sensing functions as well as answer phone calls — all from the steering wheel. A Bose 12-speaker system supplies high-end audio.
The All-New Civic has a more rigid body structure, which provides an improved base for driving dynamics. The chassis has been updated for improved handling and sharper steering, while still delivering a comfortable ride.
Image: Supplied
The powertrain rings in a major change, with a 1.5l VTEC turbo engine with outputs raised to 131kW and 240Nm (previously 127kW/220Nm). It’s combined with an updated continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with Step-Shift programming that simulates gear changes.
The Civic features three drive modes: Econ, Normal and Sport. With a fuel tank capacity of 47 litres, the Civic RS uses a claimed 6.2l/100km in a combined cycle.
Safety-wise the new Honda offers stability control and ABS brakes, hill-start assist, a rear-view camera and parking sensors, along with six airbags.
It comes standard with Honda Sensing technology, a range of driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, auto high beam, and automatic emergency braking.
New Honda CR-V makes global debut
This is the new and SA-bound Honda Civic Type R in the metal
Seven of the best looking hot hatches to ever hit the streets
