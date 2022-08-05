The 218i Mzansi Edition hits the asphalt with the BMW M Sport package that, like with its 1 Series sibling, includes high-gloss Shadow Line detailing on the kidney grille and frame as well as on the rear tailgate spoiler. The vehicle's exhaust tailpipes are finished in Black Chrome while M Carbon mirror caps enhance the vehicle’s side profile. Rounding off the exterior updates are the Mzansi Edition’s signature red M Sport brakes, paired with 19-inch M light alloy wheels with double spoke design elements.
BMW unleashes new 1 and 2 Series Mzansi Edition models
Image: Supplied
BMW has launched stylish new 1 and 2 Series Mzansi Edition models that come fitted with a host of striking cosmetic tweaks.
Standout features on the 118i and 128ti Mzansi Editions include M Carbon mirror caps and the BMW M Sport package, which consists of a high-gloss shadow line finish applied to the kidney grille and frame, front spoiler attachment, side sill details and rear spoiler. The exhaust tailpipes are finished in black chrome, while the 128ti adds a carbon-rear diffuser.
Image: Supplied
While the 118i Mzansi edition comes equipped with 18-inch M light alloy wheels, the 128ti gets larger 19-inch wheels. Behind both sets of wheels are distinctive red M Sport brake calipers. In terms of colour, buyers can choose alpine white, skyscraper grey and black sapphire. Red metallic and misano Bbue metallic are exclusive to the 118i and the 128ti can be acquired in a menacing shade of storm bay blue metallic.
Inside the cabin you will find sport seats stitched in Trigon/Sensatec combination upholstery in black with M seat belts, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, Panorama glass sliding roof and a Hi-Fi loudspeaker system for the 118i. The 128ti distinguishes itself with sport seats finished in a black and red cloth and Sensatec combination upholstery.
Image: Supplied
