New Models

BMW unleashes new 1 and 2 Series Mzansi Edition models

05 August 2022 - 12:12 By Motoring Reporter
The new BMW 1 and 2 Series Mzansi Editions are now in SA.
Image: Supplied

BMW has launched stylish new 1 and 2 Series Mzansi Edition models that come fitted with a host of striking cosmetic tweaks.

Standout features on the 118i and 128ti Mzansi Editions include M Carbon mirror caps and the BMW M Sport package, which consists of a high-gloss shadow line finish applied to the kidney grille and frame, front spoiler attachment, side sill details and rear spoiler. The exhaust tailpipes are finished in black chrome, while the 128ti adds a carbon-rear diffuser.

The BMW 128ti Mzansi Edition retails for R838,160.
Image: Supplied

 While the 118i Mzansi edition comes equipped with 18-inch M light alloy wheels, the 128ti gets larger 19-inch wheels. Behind both sets of wheels are distinctive red M Sport brake calipers. In terms of colour, buyers can choose alpine white, skyscraper grey and black sapphire. Red metallic and misano Bbue metallic are exclusive to the 118i and the 128ti can be acquired in  a menacing shade of storm bay blue metallic.

Inside the cabin you will find sport seats stitched in Trigon/Sensatec combination upholstery in black with M seat belts, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, Panorama glass sliding roof and a Hi-Fi loudspeaker system for the 118i. The 128ti distinguishes itself with sport seats finished in a black and red cloth and Sensatec combination upholstery. 

The 218i Mzansi Edition retails for 781,972.
Image: Supplied

The 218i Mzansi Edition hits the asphalt with the BMW M Sport package that, like with its 1 Series sibling, includes high-gloss Shadow Line detailing on the kidney grille and frame as well as on the rear tailgate spoiler. The vehicle's exhaust tailpipes are finished in Black Chrome while M Carbon mirror caps enhance the vehicle’s side profile. Rounding off the exterior updates are the Mzansi Edition’s signature red M Sport brakes, paired with 19-inch M light alloy wheels with double spoke design elements.

The 218i Mzansi Edition is available in Alpine White, Skyscraper Grey, Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Misano Blue. Interior upgrades include black sport seats and M seat belts, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, a glass sliding roof and a Hi-Fi audio system.

Pricing for the new Mzansi Edition models is as follows:

BMW 118i: R763,872

BMW 128ti: R838,160

BMW 218i: R781,972.

