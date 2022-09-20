While local specification will be announced closer to the vehicle's launch date, we can tell you the new Qashqai is powered by a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that can be paired with a six-speed manual or Xtronic CVT transmission. In 2023 Nissan will make available its innovative "e-Power" hybrid drivetrain system.
Inside the cabin you can expect all sorts of tech-savvy gadgetry, including a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other model-specific highlights include a 12-inch TFT digital instrument cluster and a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) that projects speed, navigation and road information readouts directly in the driver’s line-of-sight. Customers can also look forward to a 15W wireless charging pad, four USB ports (2x USB-A and 2x USB-C), LED matrix headlamps, a panoramic roof and Nissan's ProPILOT semi-autonomous driver-assistance system.
“Fourteen years after creating the crossover segment, we are confident this new model will be a game-changer and offer our customers the kind of driving experience they have come to love from Nissan," says Nissan marketing director Stefan Haasbroek.
"We are looking forward to revealing the completely renewed design, inside and out, innovative technologies and electrified power to our customers and on our roads.”
New Nissan Qashqai set to land in SA this month
Image: Supplied
The new Qashqai will hit SA streets later this month, Nissan said on Tuesday.
Built on the Japanese firm's CMF-C platform, this third-generation model is up to 60kg lighter than its predecessor and 48% stiffer. This reduction in weight is mainly thanks to the use of lightweight materials, including a rear hatch hewn out of a composite material. The vehicle's front fenders, doors and bonnet are all made from gravity-cheating aluminium. The benefits of this intensive weight-loss programme should translate to a better overall driving experience and improved fuel economy. Nissan has also extended the wheelbase slightly to boost interior space and passenger legroom.
On the exterior, the Nissan design team has given the new iteration a much bolder face and more chiselled rear, features that should better attract the attention of those with a Y chromosome. The company is also giving customers broader customisation, with the so-called Premiere Edition offering a choice of two-tone colour options. New Blue, Pearl Grey and Pearl White can all be paired with a striking black roof. Opt for a black body and the roof colour is grey. The Premiere Edition also gets matte silver roof rails and 18-inch diamond-cut wheels.
Image: Supplied
While local specification will be announced closer to the vehicle's launch date, we can tell you the new Qashqai is powered by a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that can be paired with a six-speed manual or Xtronic CVT transmission. In 2023 Nissan will make available its innovative "e-Power" hybrid drivetrain system.
Inside the cabin you can expect all sorts of tech-savvy gadgetry, including a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other model-specific highlights include a 12-inch TFT digital instrument cluster and a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) that projects speed, navigation and road information readouts directly in the driver’s line-of-sight. Customers can also look forward to a 15W wireless charging pad, four USB ports (2x USB-A and 2x USB-C), LED matrix headlamps, a panoramic roof and Nissan's ProPILOT semi-autonomous driver-assistance system.
“Fourteen years after creating the crossover segment, we are confident this new model will be a game-changer and offer our customers the kind of driving experience they have come to love from Nissan," says Nissan marketing director Stefan Haasbroek.
"We are looking forward to revealing the completely renewed design, inside and out, innovative technologies and electrified power to our customers and on our roads.”
READ MORE:
SVI Engineering launches B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit for Hino 500 Series
The all-new Kia Sportage has landed. Here are the details and prices
Proton returns to SA with big ambitions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos