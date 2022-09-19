SA's armoured car experts SVI Engineering announced on Monday they are offering an all-new B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit for the popular Hino 500 Series of truck.
Developed to help counter the country's marked increase in truck hijackings, this bullet-stopping package shares its concept with the Stopgun V2.0 kit already available for bakkies such as the Toyota Hilux, Toyota Land Cruiser 79, Ford Ranger and Nissan Navara.
Customers can look forward to protection from assault rifles such as the AK47 and R1 thanks to innovative features such as unobtrusive integrated door armour. The Hino 500 kit additionally gains secondary bolt-action door locks as well as an upgraded cab-tilting mechanism to ensure easy access to the powertrain for servicing requirements. In addition, nose armour is cleverly concealed behind the vehicle’s standard radiator grille.
A split windscreen is used, while flat ballistic glass is likewise fitted to each window frame to allow for fuss-free replacement should damage be sustained during an attack. In addition to the aforementioned integrated door armour, all pillars, all glass and part of the firewall gain B6 bullet-resistant protection. The truck's roof, too, is armoured, while the underfloor section gains protection courtesy of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates.
Pricing for the new SVI Engineering Hino 500 Series B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit starts at R544,779. Order books are open and the first production slots are set for early 2023.
SVI Engineering launches B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit for Hino 500 Series
Image: Supplied
