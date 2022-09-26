Standout exterior features include ultra-bright LED headlamps, a sports rear spoiler, panoramic sunroof, low-profile roof rails and an auto-lift tailgate. The front grille also wears a unique design different to the ones currently doing duty on its non-hybrid siblings. The H6 Hybrid rides on lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/55 tyres.
How much will it set you back? The new Haval H6 Hybrid starts at R669,950. This includes a five year/60,000km service plan, five-year/100,000km warranty and an eight-year/150,000km hybrid battery warranty.
New fuel-sipping Haval H6 Hybrid rolls into Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Haval is starting the week with the launch its all-new H6 Hybrid into the local market.
Designed to give you the most driving range for your change, this new flagship H6 model pairs a 113kW/233Nm 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 139kW/300Nm electric motor. Combined you're looking at a total system output of 179kW and 530Nm of torque, which is fed to the front wheels via the firm's Direct Hybrid Transmission (DHT). Four preset drive modes are on offer (Standard, Eco, Sport and Snow) as well as a choice of three dynamic steering modes which allow for even more tailored driving experience.
Image: Supplied
In terms of performance figures, Haval claims the H6 Hybrid will sprint from 0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds and return a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.2l/100km.
As with other Haval products the H6 Hybrid comes equipped with a plethora of standard goodies including smart keyless entry, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, of course) and fully customisable head-up display. There's also a 360 degree camera with panoramic view, front and rear parking sensors, an automatic parking system and seven airbags.
Image: Supplied
Standout exterior features include ultra-bright LED headlamps, a sports rear spoiler, panoramic sunroof, low-profile roof rails and an auto-lift tailgate. The front grille also wears a unique design different to the ones currently doing duty on its non-hybrid siblings. The H6 Hybrid rides on lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/55 tyres.
How much will it set you back? The new Haval H6 Hybrid starts at R669,950. This includes a five year/60,000km service plan, five-year/100,000km warranty and an eight-year/150,000km hybrid battery warranty.
WATCH | Everything you need to know about the VW Golf R ‘20 Years’ Edition
Mitsubishi launches new Triton Heritage Edition
New all-electric Volvo EX90 will be the marque's safest car yet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos