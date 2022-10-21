Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the local launch of the new Haval H6 Hybrid.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV takes a look at the 2022 Haval H6 Hybrid
Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the local launch of the new Haval H6 Hybrid.
MORE:
WATCH | Three Mahindra Pik Up bakkies tackle 8,000km trek
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Proton X50
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Hyundai i30N
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos