New Models

Mahindra will soon open its order book for the new XUV700

02 November 2022 - 15:45 By Motoring Staff
Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa, stands with the new XUV700 that's set to be launched later this month.
Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa, stands with the new XUV700 that's set to be launched later this month.
Image: Supplied

Mahindra SA has confirmed it will officially open the order book for the all-new XUV700 set to land on our shores later this month. From November 15 customers can put their names down for one of these luxurious SUVs at any Mahindra dealership. 

As a replacement for the XUV500 the new XUV700 promises increased levels of luxury as well as improved fit and finish. Interior tech has also been bumped up, and customers can look forward to standout features such as a large digital dashboard that merges the instrument cluster and infotainment system into one unit à la BMW's Curved Display. Another welcome addition is the inclusion of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

All XUV700 models come fitted with a digital dashboard as standard.
All XUV700 models come fitted with a digital dashboard as standard.
Image: Supplied

From launch Mahindra will be offering three XUV700 model derivatives, all of which are to be powered by the Indian marque's latest 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver a respectable 149kW and 380Nm worth of torque. This is delivered to the front wheels via either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. 

Customers keen on purchasing the XUV700 can visit the Mahindra website to learn more about this new SUV as well as add their name to the growing XUV700 mailing list.

New Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition helps drive sustainability

Limited to 70 units, this exclusive, luxury SUV is focused on sustainability, coming with a hybrid powertrain that marries a 3.0l TFSI V6 petrol ...
Motoring
1 day ago

JAC boosts its bakkie range with budget-friendly 2.8 TDI models

JAC Motors has expanded its T6 double-cab bakkie range in SA with a pair of new models powered by a turbodiesel 2.8-litre engine.
Motoring
2 days ago

It's Barbie, bitch! Bespoke Maserati Grecale celebrates the world's most famous doll

Barbie has grown tired of her Ferrari and made the switch to arch-rivals Maserati in an unlikely collaboration that certainly has people talking.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Is the local used car market bubble about to burst? Features
  2. New cars headed to Mzansi before the end of the year news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Sampling the SA-bound Renault Arkana on French roads First Drives
  4. Team Xtra Clothing & Shoes triumphs at 2022 24 Hours of iLamuna Motorsport
  5. Toyota dominates October new-car sales in South Africa news

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...