Mahindra will soon open its order book for the new XUV700

Mahindra SA has confirmed it will officially open the order book for the all-new XUV700 set to land on our shores later this month. From November 15 customers can put their names down for one of these luxurious SUVs at any Mahindra dealership.

As a replacement for the XUV500 the new XUV700 promises increased levels of luxury as well as improved fit and finish. Interior tech has also been bumped up, and customers can look forward to standout features such as a large digital dashboard that merges the instrument cluster and infotainment system into one unit à la BMW's Curved Display. Another welcome addition is the inclusion of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.