It's Barbie, bitch! Bespoke Maserati Grecale celebrates the world's most famous doll

Barbie has grown tired of her Ferrari and made the switch to arch-rivals Maserati in an unlikely collaboration that certainly has people talking.



Unveiled last night as one of the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts, this unique automotive creation showcases the customisation talents of Maserati's Fuoriserie division that basically allows customers to personalise their cars however they see fit. In Barbie's case this includes iridescent pink paintwork tastefully offset by acid-yellow detailing on the SUV's grille and side vents.

Inside the sleek black cabin you'll find that the seats, dashboard, carpets and doors are all accented with pink stitching. The headrests are also branded with the famous “B” logo.