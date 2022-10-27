New Models

It's Barbie, bitch! Bespoke Maserati Grecale celebrates the world's most famous doll

27 October 2022 - 13:32 By Motoring Reporter
The Barbie Maserati Grecale Trofeo was crafted by firm's Fuoriserie division.
The Barbie Maserati Grecale Trofeo was crafted by firm's Fuoriserie division.
Image: Supplied

Barbie has grown tired of her Ferrari and made the switch to arch-rivals Maserati in an unlikely collaboration that certainly has people talking.

Unveiled last night as one of the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts, this unique automotive creation showcases the customisation talents of Maserati's Fuoriserie division that basically allows customers to personalise their cars however they see fit. In Barbie's case this includes iridescent pink paintwork tastefully offset by acid-yellow detailing on the SUV's grille and side vents. 

Inside the sleek black cabin you'll find that the seats, dashboard, carpets and doors are all accented with pink stitching. The headrests are also branded with the famous “B” logo.

Being the range-topping Trofeo derivative means this Grecale is powered by the firm's 3.0l V6 Nettuno engine making 390kW and 620Nm of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Expect a 0-100km/h dash of 3.8 seconds. 

The Barbie Maserati Grecale Trofeo wears a price tag of $330,000 with 10% of proceeds going the Barbie Dream Gap Project — the Barbie brand’s ongoing global initiative that partners with charities to help provide equal opportunities and remove barriers for girls.

New Maserati GranCabrio will hit the streets in 2023

Maserati is having one of the busiest periods in its 106-year history. In the past past 24 months it has introduced special editions and hybrid ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the new Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

The EQE is the SUV variant of the EQE executive saloon. Think of this new entrant as the electric essence of the Mercedes-AMG GLE or, formerly, the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New 2022 Lotus Eletre pricing and specifications announced

Built on the British firm's new Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, the rakishly styled Eletre is said to blend that famed ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The new Funky FE-1 is set to be South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  2. WATCH | Sea Point supercar crash brings traffic to a standstill news
  3. Force Motors coming to South Africa in 2023 news
  4. Motorists should prepare for fuel price increases in November, warns AA news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV takes a look at the 2022 Haval H6 Hybrid New Models

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...