Mahindra reveals pricing and specs for new XUV700 range
Image: Supplied
Mahindra has finally released pricing and specifications of its all-new XUV700 SUV range.
Designed to replace the outgoing XUV500, the XUV700 is built atop an all-new platform. According to Mahindra it utilises both high tensile and ultra-high tensile steels that increase torsional rigidity while at the same time helping to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle for better fuel consumption. This SUV also sports an all-independent suspension setup that incorporates a stabiliser bar as well as frequency selective damping (FSD) technology for vastly improved ride comfort across a much broader range of road surfaces. Mahindra said customers can also look forward to more dynamic handling.
Image: Supplied
Mahindra will be offering the XUV700 in three model derivatives starting with the entry-level AX5 that rides on a set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and comes loaded with an impressive array of standard features including the swish new Mahindra Super screen that seamlessly merges the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.2-inch infotainment system into one sleek unit à la BMW's Curved Display. Customers can also look forward to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, a six-speaker Sony audio system and a panoramic sunroof that covers most of the passenger compartment and four airbags.
The mid-tier AX7 model builds on this specification with a set of larger 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leatherette seat upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, six-way power adjustable drivers seat, automatic headlamps and windscreen wipers, tyre pressure monitoring and six airbags. It also features a host of smart driver aids including driver drowsiness detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist and a reverse camera.
Image: Supplied
Finally, the flagship AX7 L ups the luxury ante with extra goodies such as wireless charging, a Sony 3D audio system with 12 speaker, a 360º surround view camera with continuous digital recording, passive keyless entry, an electronic park brake, a handy stop and go function built into the adaptive cruise control, telescopic steering, blindspot monitoring, vanity mirror illumination, electric smart door handles and a knee airbag.
Mahindra has confirmed all XUV700 variants will be powered by the Indian firm's 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged "mStallion" petrol engine making 149kW and 380Nm of torque. It is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.
Pricing for the new Mahindra XUV700 range is as follows:
AX5: R474,999
AX7: R524,999
AX7 L: R559,999
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service plan as well as a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty. A 24/7/365 Roadside Assistance Plan is also included as standard. The new Mahindra XUV700 range will launch locally towards the end of November.
