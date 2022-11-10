The new Volvo EX90 is the successor to the flagship XC90 SUV. Revealed in Stockholm on Wednesday, it’s not only the most advanced car the Swedish automaker has produced, it’s now fully electric.
The EX90 continues the styling cues for better aerodynamics with smaller, letterbox-style LED lighting at front and rear.
The high-riding luxury SUV for seven passengers is protected by top passenger safety measures. The latest sensing technology, including cameras, radar and lidar (light detection and ranging) are connected to high-performance core computers, with NVIDIA DRIVE creating a real-time, 360° view.
The lidar technology senses the road in front of the car, scanning small objects 100m ahead with the ability to inform the driver to act. The sensors enhance Volvo’s impressive Pilot Assist function, which now has a new steering support while changing lanes. Volvo says the new EX90 is hardware-ready for unsupervised driving in the future.
Everything you need to know about the new all-electric EX90
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Inside, the minimal cabin sensors are able to monitor a driver’s concentration to understand when they are distracted, drowsy or inattentive. Luxuries include a 14.5-inch centre screen that is the gateway to many features, such as a suite of Google functions, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 5G connectivity where available.
A Volvo first, you can install apps, stream music on a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system featuring head rest-integrated speakers and Dolby Atmos. One smart new feature that comes standard is the digital key technology; your smartphone serves as your car key and unlocks the car and starts a personal welcoming sequence as you approach.
The main ingredient is the electric power-train and its associated innovations. Volvo says up to 600km of driving range is possible from an 111kWh battery and a pair of permanent magnet electric motors that deliver 380kW and 910Nm of torque.
Image: Supplied
The battery charges from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes, and has hardware to enable bidirectional charging. You can use the car battery as an extra energy supply to power your home, other devices or another electric Volvo car. This feature will initially be available in selected markets.
The company says it’s looking at allowing customers to sell energy back to the grid plugged in collectively to form a virtual power plant. The public charging experience is enhanced through the Volvo Cars app, which locates thousands of charging points around the globe, with real-time availability via Google Maps.
Volvo SA has confirmed it will launch the new EX90 in this market and with bidirectional charging. The company will communicate introduction dates nearer the time.
