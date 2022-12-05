Maserati South Africa this week revealed its new Grecale at a glitzy event held at its Bryanston, Gauteng, dealership.
The Grecale is the second SUV from the brand since the larger Levante, and just as the Macan did for Porsche, the new crossover is poised to play a dual role of pleasing loyalists with a compact, everyday city romper option while enticing relatively affordable entry into Maserati ownership.
With a length of 4,846mm and a 2,901mm wheelbase, the Grecale has a size and space advantage over rivals and claims 44mm more rear legroom than the segment average. Its 570l boot is down by a mere 10l from the larger Levante for enhanced practicality.
It launches in three variants: entry-level GT, mid-tier Modena and high grade Trofeo. Inside the cabin is a digital dashboard interface with control by touchscreen, gestures and voice control via Amazon Alexa.
Local Launch
New Maserati Grecale arrives in South Africa — this is how much it’ll cost you
Image: Supplied
Maserati South Africa this week revealed its new Grecale at a glitzy event held at its Bryanston, Gauteng, dealership.
The Grecale is the second SUV from the brand since the larger Levante, and just as the Macan did for Porsche, the new crossover is poised to play a dual role of pleasing loyalists with a compact, everyday city romper option while enticing relatively affordable entry into Maserati ownership.
With a length of 4,846mm and a 2,901mm wheelbase, the Grecale has a size and space advantage over rivals and claims 44mm more rear legroom than the segment average. Its 570l boot is down by a mere 10l from the larger Levante for enhanced practicality.
It launches in three variants: entry-level GT, mid-tier Modena and high grade Trofeo. Inside the cabin is a digital dashboard interface with control by touchscreen, gestures and voice control via Amazon Alexa.
Image: Supplied
Digital touches include a smartwatch-style clock, navigation, drive modes, apps, head-up display and a powerful 21 speaker Sonus Faber audio system.
The entry level GT is powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine that debuted in the Levante, but with a lesser 223kW. The 0-100km/h sprint takes 5.6 seconds with a 240km/h top speed.
The same mild-hybrid four-cylinder engine is in the Modena model but with 246kW on tap, promising a quicker, 5.3 seconds to 100km/h and a matching 240km/h top speed.
The range-topping Trofeo has a 3.0l V6 petrol twin turbo engine that’s closely related to the Nettuno engine in the MC20 supercar. It delivers a meaty 395kW and 620Nm with a 3.8 second dash from standstill to 100km/h and top speed of 285km/h.
Image: Supplied
All models come equipped with all-wheel drive as standard.
Driving modes across the range include Comfort, GT, Sport and Off-road, tailoring the Grecale’s attitude to match conditions and driver mood. The Trofeo model benefits from a Corsa mode with launch control.
The first shipments are set to reach South African customers in early January. The Maserati Grecale comes with a four or five-year extended warranty, and optionally the new Extra10 warranty programme that extends the coverage of power train components — engine, gearbox, transmission — until the car turns 10 years old.
Pricing
Maserati Grecale GT — R1,650,000
Maserati Grecale Modena — R1,950,000
Maserati Grecale Trofeo — R2,550,000
Local pricing announced for new BMW XM and M2
Lamborghini takes aim at Porsche 911 Dakar with new Huracán Sterrato
New Audi RS 6 and RS 7 Performance models up the power ante
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos