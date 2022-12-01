Dive inside the cockpit you'll find exclusive touches such as Alcantara Verde Sterrato upholstery as well as an all-new Human Machine Interface (HMI) system that boasts new graphics and special driving features including a digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator, a compass, geographic co-ordinate indicator and steering angle indicator.
Lamborghini takes aim at Porsche 911 Dakar with new Huracán Sterrato
Image: Supplied
Hot on the heels of the new Porsche 911 Dakar that was launched at the LA Auto Show two weeks ago, Lamborghini has unveiled its own dirt-busting supercar: the Huracán Sterrato.
Italian for 'dirt road', the Sterrato is basically a Huracán Evo jacked up with all manner of off-road accoutrement including an aggressive body kit that comprises branch-beating wheel arch extensions, reinforced side sills and an aluminium underbody protection plate. There is also a sizeable roof-mounted scoop designed to suck in cleaner air when driving in particularly dusty conditions. Finishing things off in rally style are an additional pair of driving lights, a revised rear air-diffuser and the option of a bespoke roof rack system.
Image: Supplied
To cope with a magnitude of different off-road terrains the Huracán Sterrato rides 44mm higher than its Evo sibling and also sports a notably wider track (+30mm up front and +34mm at the rear) for increased cornering stability. Optimum traction across all surfaces (everything from dirt and tarmac to mud) is provided by a set of lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels shod with custom-engineered Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tyres (235/40 front and 285/40 rear) incorporating run-flat technology that guarantees a minimum driving range of 80km at 80km/h with zero pressure. Behind the wheels lurk carbon-ceramic brake discs with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers at the rear.
Powering the Sterrato is Lamborghini's familiar 5.2l naturally-aspirated V10 engine tuned to deliver 449kW and 560Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends this impressive grunt to an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system bolstered by a mechanical self-locking rear differential for added traction in the (really) slippery stuff. Expect a 0-100km/h dash time of just 3.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 260km/h.
Image: Supplied
Dive inside the cockpit you'll find exclusive touches such as Alcantara Verde Sterrato upholstery as well as an all-new Human Machine Interface (HMI) system that boasts new graphics and special driving features including a digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator, a compass, geographic co-ordinate indicator and steering angle indicator.
A mere 1,499 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato models are to be built with production scheduled to start in February 2023. Pricing will be confirmed closer to that time.
