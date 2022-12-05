Solar-powered Lightyear O electric car enters production

Six months ago the Lightyear 0 was launched as a solar-powered concept car by Dutch EV company Lightyear One. Production of the pioneering hatchback has started in Finland.
It can be charged conventionally through wall sockets or at a public charging facility for an estimated driving range of 624km.
Its main trick is its ability to be charged by sunlight via the solar panels lining its roof and bonnet which add charge to the small 60kW/h battery pack at a rate of 1.05kWh. This equates to 10km of range per hour and, depending on the length of the commute and the weather, theoretically the Lightyear 0 could potentially drive for months without needing to charge from wall sockets. The company said the expected annual sunlight yield is about 11,000km.
The five-seater Lightyear has a drag coefficient of only 0.17 — a record for a production car — and rides on specially designed, low-resistance skinny tyres developed by Bridgestone.
Some of the Lightyear 0’s efficiency stems from advanced aerodynamics and cutting back on performance levels in favour of a longer range. The car takes a claimed 10 seconds to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h, with a top speed of 160km/h. It has a ground clearance of 183mm, making it possible to explore beyond tarmac roads.
The Lightyear 0 costs €250,000 (about R4.6m) , but the firm is working on a more affordable model in 2025 called the Lightyear 2.
