New Models

New Hyundai Kona goes bolder and bigger

For the new generation, Hyundai started with the EV variant to bring technology-led design thinking to the Kona range

23 December 2022 - 10:00 By MOTORING REPORTER
The new Hyundai Kona has debuted with Android looks and an electric drivetrain.
Image: SUPPLIED

Hyundai has unveiled an EV-derived, futuristic design for its new generation Kona subcompact SUV. The upscaled model will be available in four variants, including all-electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV), internal combustion engine (ICE) and sporty N Line derivatives, with a universal architecture for all and unique styling for each.

The new Kona has evolved into a larger, yet still urban-centric SUV with bolder styling. It measures 4,355mm in length, which is 150mm longer than the previous generation. It's also 25mm wider and 60mm more in wheelbase length.

“Upscaled with Kona's unique character, the new model confidently expresses its bold and dynamic presence,” said SangYup Lee, executive vice-president and head of Hyundai Design Centre. “Kona has evolved in every respect to embrace a wider range of diversity to become a true lifestyle supporter.”

There are several styling variations between the powertrain variants. The EV gets pixel graphic details on the intake grille and rear bumper, a pixel-inspired 19-inch alloy wheel design, black embracing line and optional black side mirrors and roof.

The ICE and HEV share a rugged bumper and skid plate design and black wheel arch cladding. The N Line boasts optional black side mirrors and roof, a wing-type spoiler, more aggressive front and rear designs with wing-shaped bumper to emphasise a lower stance, distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels, twin muffler and silver side skirt.

The new Kona cabin has an organic look and feel of luxury with more space.
Image: SUPPLIED

Inside the larger interior is a sporty layout with a floating horizontal C-Pad, 12.3-inch dual wide displays, ambient lighting and a column type shift-by-wire gear selector behind the steering wheel to provide additional space for belongings in the central tunnel.

More details of new Hyundai Kona will be unveiled in the coming months.

