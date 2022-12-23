A 72-hour activation plan has been launched to trace the suspects who shot two security guards and robbed them of their firearms before fleeing by foot on Numbi Gate Road in Salubindza, outside White River in Mpumalanga.
The incident happened on Thursday at about 4.15pm.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a team of experts from the provincial detectives are investigating the incident.
“According to the report, two Hitech security officers were inside their patrol van when two armed suspects emerged on foot and fired several shots at the guards, who sustained serious injuries,” said Mohlala.
Two security guards shot and robbed of firearms on Numbi Gate Road
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
Numbi Gate identified as crime hotspot: Reward offered for info on shooting of German tourist
“The suspects robbed the victims of their firearms before they fled on foot. An ambulance took the security officers to hospital.”
A case of armed robbery with two additional counts of attempted murder was opened.
No arrests have been made yet.
“Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or send information via MySAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”
TimesLIVE
