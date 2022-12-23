South Africa

Two security guards shot and robbed of firearms on Numbi Gate Road

23 December 2022 - 09:24
A team of police officers has been deployed to White River after two security guards were shot on Numbi Gate Road in Mpumalanga, which is a crime hotspot. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A 72-hour activation plan has been launched to trace the suspects who shot two security guards and robbed them of their firearms before fleeing by foot on Numbi Gate Road in Salubindza, outside White River in Mpumalanga. 

The incident happened on Thursday at about 4.15pm.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a team of experts from the provincial detectives are investigating the incident.

“According to the report, two Hitech security officers were inside their patrol van when two armed suspects emerged on foot and fired several shots at the guards, who sustained serious injuries,” said Mohlala.

