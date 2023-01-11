New Models

EQE to be launched as Mercedes’ fifth electric car in South Africa

Vehicle has a claimed driving range of up to 645km

11 January 2023 - 13:47 By Motoring Reporter
The EQE is available in two versions, with the performance variant claiming a 4.2 second 0-100km/h sprint.
The EQE is available in two versions, with the performance variant claiming a 4.2 second 0-100km/h sprint.
Image: Supplied

The EQE will be the fifth Mercedes-EQ model to be launched in South Africa following the introduction of the EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS last year.

The sporty business saloon offers all the essential functions of the EQS in a slightly more compact format.

At market launch, the local model range will initially comprise two variants: the EQE 350+ with power outputs of 215kW and 565Nm, and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC with 350kW and 858Nm. The EQE 350+ has a claimed driving range of up to 645km and the EQE 43 should manage 535km.

Both cars boast a top speed of 210km/h. The EQE 350+ sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds, with the more powerful model achieving 4.2 seconds.

More details on the local Mercedes-EQE range will be announced later this month. Later this year, Mercedes will introduce SUV versions of the EQE and EQS, bringing the local battery EV model range to seven, the most extensive and varied offered by any manufacturer.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mercedes-Benz driverless parking gets the nod for commercial use

Drive into a public parking garage, exit your vehicle and use a smartphone app to send it to a pre-booked parking space.
Motoring
1 month ago

Everything you need to know about the new Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

The EQE is the SUV variant of the EQE executive saloon. Think of this new entrant as the electric essence of the Mercedes-AMG GLE or, formerly, the ...
Motoring
2 months ago

It's electrifying: BMW SA bolsters its battery-powered range with i4 and iX3

The new electric BMW i4 provides M4-like performance
Motoring
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Online driver's licence renewal system leaves some motorists fuming news
  2. BMW gets social media flak over advert mentioning ancestors Motoring
  3. German police chase Tesla with driver asleep at the wheel for 15 minutes news
  4. These are SA’s best-selling budget cars Features
  5. SA new-car sales enjoy a high-revving end to 2022 news

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election