We take an in the metal look at the new Suzuki Fronx and five-door Jimny

The new Suzuki Jimny five-door and Suzuki Fronx were unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi, India, earlier this month. Both models will be sold in South Africa. We visited the show as guests of Suzuki South Africa so we could see the much anticipated new models in the metal.
The three-door Jimny is a popular model in South Africa among hard-core off-roaders and trendy hipsters alike. Its angular looks combined with off-road prowess that shames many dedicated off-road vehicles is offered in a package that appeals to the urban adventurer on a budget. The three-door has always had a problem though — it is not very practical for families.
The new five-door is there to address this issue. It features a wheelbase 340mm longer and is overall 360mm longer. It doesn’t sound like much, but it adds significantly to the boot capacity and rear legroom. The three-door makes it almost impossible to get into the rear thanks to the B-pillar that is in the way after folding down the front seat. Adding the two doors solves this. The five-door has been stretched to provide the same Jimny experience as the three-door, but with added comfort and ease in the rear.
The same 75kW naturally-aspirated four-cylinder 1.5l engine used in the three-door does duty in the five-door, and is available in a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic. Performance isn’t earth shattering, but as an urban runaround and off-road vehicle it performs well. The five-door is 100kg heavier than the three-door, so performance will be slightly affected — weight goes from 1,090kg for the three-door to 1,190kg for the five-door. Still a light vehicle in the modern motoring landscape.
Ground clearance stays the same at 210mm and approach and departure angles are also still at an impressive 37° and 49° respectively. Breakover angle is slightly compromised thanks to the longer wheelbase, but that is to be expected. The interior is the same as the three-door version and features the amenities current Jimny owners are used to.
The five-door Jimny is expected on our shores in the fourth quarter of this year. It will be a bit more expensive than the three-door, but pricing still needs to be finalised. It will be built in India by Maruti Suzuki while the three-door’s production has been moved back to Japan after a production run in India.
The completely new (and peculiarly named) Fronx will also make its way to South Africa this year. Based on the Swift and Baleno’s Heartect platform, the Fronx aims to be a contender in the compact sport-utility vehicle (SUV) market that is chock full of competition. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but expect Suzuki to be aggressive with their pricing to get a foothold in the segment.
The Fronx features a three-cylinder 1.0l turbocharged engine or a naturally-aspirated 1.2l in the Indian market, with Suzuki South Africa yet to confirm the engines we will get. All Fronx models will be front-wheel drive, despite the SUV look.
The exterior is modern with LED lighting one of the formidable design elements. The rear lights extend across the tailgate and blend in with angular design LEDs. The wheel arches are framed with black plastic to give a more rugged look and the coupe-inspired roofline gives the Fronx a sporty side profile. The large front grille with a big Suzuki logo is sure to stand out on the road. A range of interesting colours will be on offer, along with alloy wheels to complement the look.
The interior is lifted straight out of a Baleno and features the technology one finds there — along with all the passive and active safety systems employed in the Baleno.
The Fronx will slot in below the Grand Vitara in the model line-up of family-focused vehicles.
We also got to have a look at the XL6 — a six-seater SUV that will also be introduced to the South African line-up in due course. It’s an interesting vehicle in that it features six individual seats and offers a fair amount of space. It strikes as a good people carrier that is more premium than the Ertiga. Engines and configurations are yet to be confirmed, along with pricing.
Suzuki continues to grow market share in South Africa and with the introduction of the five-door Jimny and the Fronx later this year they will be aiming to cement their footprint in their respective segments.
