The Porsche 356 — the first car to wear the Porsche badge — celebrates its 75th birthday this year.
To honour this milestone the German marque has built the Porsche Vision 357. An intriguing study of retro futurism free from regulations that apply for implementation as a series model, this concept car reinvents Ferdinand Porsche's dream sports car for the modern age: one that embraces the past and the present.
Adopting the 718 Cayman GT4 RS as a base means the Vision 357 marries exceptional handling dynamics with a naturally aspirated 4.0l six-cylinder boxer motor making 368kW at 8,400rpm and 450Nm at 6,750rpm. To boost its eco credentials, Porsche says this free-revving engine would be designed to run on synthetic and carbon-neutral e-fuels.
Porsche celebrates 75 years of the 356 with Vision 357 concept
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Despite these modern bones, the Vision 357 gives a proper old-school salute to its iconic predecessor with bodywork that embraces the flowing organic curves that so defined the 1940s and 1950s automotive design era. This is further reflected in the narrow passenger cell, squat stance and plunging roofline that leads the eye to a set of wide rear haunches.
A few more tasty design nuggets are quick-release bonnet fasteners, door handles concealed next to the side windows and a pair of round LED headlamps shaped by hundreds of individual perforations in the bodywork. This concept is carried through to the taillights that flank a rear grille linking the bottom of the rear windscreen to the rear air diffuser. Housing the third brake light, this is yet another hat-tip to the 1948 original.
Image: Supplied
Porsche is a brand with a rich motorsport pedigree and this is mirrored in the "75" racing number decals that adorn the Vision 357's doors and bonnet. These track vibes are further echoed in the deep front splitter as well as the lightweight side sills hewn out of the same natural fibre-reinforced plastic (NFRP) used in the 2021 Porsche Mission R concept study. To reduce unsprung weight, Porsche equipped the Vision 357 with a set of feathery 20-inch centre-lock magnesium wheels equipped with wind-cheating carbon fibre hubcaps.
Currently on exhibition at the Volkswagen Group’s DRIVE Forum in Berlin, the Porsche Vision 357 will be presented at international events over the course of the year.
