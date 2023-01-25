New Models

Bespoke Bentley Continental GT models honour Bathurst victory

25 January 2023 - 16:30 By Motor News Reporter
The Apple Green and Silver Tempest Continental cars are a special commission that celebrate the brand's famous win at the Mount Panorama circuit.
Image: Supplied

Mulliner and Bentley Sydney have created a pair of special Bentleys inspired by the gruelling Bathurst 12 Hour, where Bentley was victorious in 2020 with its Continental GT3 racer.

Focused on driving performance and visual presence, the Continental GT S shares a number of characteristics with its track-based counterpart, and both specially commissioned road cars have individual specifications.

The first car takes inspiration from the livery of the winning race car, with an exterior of bright Apple Green, contrasted by a Beluga black roof, wing mirrors, lower bumper and rear boot silhouette. The exclusive front visual also includes a number seven painted on the grille matrix, as per the racer.

The theme continues with the inclusion of the Blackline Specification that replaces all exterior bright chrome work with polished black versions, while the Styling Specification also adds a front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser in carbon fibre.

The Apple Green continues inside while 'Barthurst' is embroidered on the seat headrests.
Image: Supplied

Naturally for road-going Bentleys the cabin remains luxurious, using a mixture of leather and Dinamica in Beluga with Apple Green as micro-piping and contrast stitching. The word “Bathurst” has been stitched into the headrests, and “One of Two” is inscribed on the treadplates.

A special metal overlay depicting the track has been included in the carbon fibre technical finish fascias on the passenger side, and the names of the victorious drivers together with the winning number seven can be found on the centre console.

The second car is painted in Silver Tempest to reflect the introduction of the second-generation Continental GT3 that competed in 2018.

Car number two mirrors the first, with black chrome and the carbon fibre Styling Specification to the exterior and a bespoke cabin. Each car will be supplied with a commemorative framed artefact and a 1:18 scale model of the winning car. 

A unique metal overlay depicting the track has been included in the carbon fibre technical finish fascias on the passenger side.
Image: Supplied

Both special models are powered by the 404kW and 770Nm 4.0l V8 engine. Acceleration from 0-100km/h takes just four seconds.

The Mount Panorama circuit is located in Bathurst, New South Wales in Australia. It's an FIA grade 3 circuit that opened on March 17 1938, and is best known as the home of the Bathurst 1000, a 1,000km race as part of the Australian touring car series, and the Bathurst 12 Hour that attracts GT class racers from all over the world each February.

Shane Rudzis, Bathurst 12 Hour event director said: “Bentley quickly became an iconic part of the Bathurst 12 Hour and a fan favourite team of most who attended. They ‘brought the thunder’ to the mountain, and their 2020 victory remains one of the most popular in the history of the race, creating iconic scenes that will long be replayed.

“We are proud to help Bentley celebrate that famous result with this pair of incredibly special and unique Continental GT S vehicles, much like the pair of Continental GT3 entries that were so impressive on the mountain for many memorable years.”

