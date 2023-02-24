New Volkswagen Amarok: here is the SA pricing

LED headlights are standard across the range, with the range-topping PanAmericana and Aventura models equipped with smart IQ.Light LED lights.
All models have a digital instrument panel and an infotainment touchscreen in tablet format ranging from 10 to 12 inches in size. There are physical controls to quickly access some functions, including a volume knob for the audio.
The new Amarok is more sophisticated than its predecessor, with an expanded array of driver-assist features. All variants come with a 360° camera, adaptive cruise control, rear traffic alert, electronic parking brake, blind spot detection, lane assist and park assist.
Up to six different drive modes (including Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts and Deep/SnowSand) assist drivers when driving on slippery surfaces or on demanding off-road terrain.
More than 830,000 units of the first-generation Amarok have been sold globally. It was launched in South Africa in 2010 and has sold 42,450 units locally to date.
VWSA has issued the following double-cab pricing, with single-cab pricing to be revealed later.
DOUBLE CAB PRICES
Amarok 2.0 TDI 110kW 5 speed manual — R599,000
Amarok 2.0 TDI 125kW 6 speed manual — R650,500
Amarok 2.0 TDI 125kW 4Motion 6 speed manual — R721,500
Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 6 speed manual — R683,500
Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 4Motion 6 speed manual — R738,000
Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 4Motion 6 speed auto — R760,000
Amarok Life 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R825,500
Amarok Style 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R900,000
Amarok Style 2.0 B iTDI 154kW 4Motion 10 speed auto Comfort pack — R919,500
Amarok Style 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R966,000
Amarok Style 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion 10 speed auto Comfort pack — R985,500
Amarok PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R987,000
Amarok PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4Motion 10 speed auto Comfort pack — R1,017,000
Amarok PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R1,053,000
Amarok PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion 10 speed auto Comfort pack — R1,083,000
Amarok Aventura 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R1,105,000
NEW MODELS
New Volkswagen Amarok: here is the SA pricing
VW's new-generation one tonner gets a price cut and more features
Image: Denis Droppa
Volkswagen’s new Amarok bakkie will have reduced prices and more features when the range goes on local sale next month.
The second-generation one-tonner will come to market in a greatly expanded range of single- and double-cab models in workhorse and luxury guises, with the brand aiming to sell much higher volumes than before. Compared to the present Amarok’s five-model range of double cabs, the new line-up will have 16 double-cab and three single-cab variants.
The vehicle is built at Ford SA’s Silverton factory on the same assembly line as the recently launched new Ford Ranger, on which it is based. VW expects double cabs to account for about two-thirds of the sales volume.
Building the vehicle locally, as opposed to importing it as before, has allowed VW to reduce prices and offer more value. The new range is priced from R599,000 to R1,105,000, compared with the outgoing R794,200 to R1,118,200.
Mark Handley, Volkswagen SA’s head of commercial vehicles, says the top-of-the-range new-generation Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 Aventura has R178,000 worth of extra value over the present flagship, the Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 Extreme, but is priced R13,200 lower.
Besides having more comfort and safety features, the new Amarok has an enhanced four-year/120,000km warranty (previously three years/100,000km) and a five-year/100,000km full maintenance plan (previously a five-year/90,000km service plan).
As per right-to-repair rules, the maintenance plan may be unbundled on request.
The new Amarok will initially be available with four engines in South Africa: a four-cylinder 2.0l diesel single turbo with two outputs: 110kW and 125kW, a four-cylinder 2.0 diesel biturbo with 154kW and a 3.0 turbo diesel V6 wielding 184kW.
VWSA may consider bolstering the range with a 222kW 2.3l petrol turbo engine later and a Supercab (cab-and-a-half) body style.
Manual and automatic variants will be on offer when the new Amarok hits local showrooms next month, in rear-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive. Trim lines are base, Life, Style, the off road-focused PanAmericana and the lifestyle-focused Aventura, with Comfort packs offering additional features on some models. The range comes with a high degree of standard equipment and optional features have been done away with; the only choice customers can make is paint colour.
VW’s new bakkie has striking new styling and at 5,350mm, is 96mm longer than its forerunner for improved interior space.
The wheelbase has grown much more than the length which shortens the body overhangs and results in improved off-road capability thanks to better approach and departure angles. The trail-tackling capabilities are further enhanced by a wading depth increased from 500mm to 800mm.
The Amarok is able to carry loads up to 1.2 tonnes and tow up to 3.5 tonnes, and has an 80l fuel tank.
Image: Supplied
LED headlights are standard across the range, with the range-topping PanAmericana and Aventura models equipped with smart IQ.Light LED lights.
All models have a digital instrument panel and an infotainment touchscreen in tablet format ranging from 10 to 12 inches in size. There are physical controls to quickly access some functions, including a volume knob for the audio.
The new Amarok is more sophisticated than its predecessor, with an expanded array of driver-assist features. All variants come with a 360° camera, adaptive cruise control, rear traffic alert, electronic parking brake, blind spot detection, lane assist and park assist.
Up to six different drive modes (including Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts and Deep/SnowSand) assist drivers when driving on slippery surfaces or on demanding off-road terrain.
More than 830,000 units of the first-generation Amarok have been sold globally. It was launched in South Africa in 2010 and has sold 42,450 units locally to date.
VWSA has issued the following double-cab pricing, with single-cab pricing to be revealed later.
DOUBLE CAB PRICES
Amarok 2.0 TDI 110kW 5 speed manual — R599,000
Amarok 2.0 TDI 125kW 6 speed manual — R650,500
Amarok 2.0 TDI 125kW 4Motion 6 speed manual — R721,500
Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 6 speed manual — R683,500
Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 4Motion 6 speed manual — R738,000
Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 4Motion 6 speed auto — R760,000
Amarok Life 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R825,500
Amarok Style 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R900,000
Amarok Style 2.0 B iTDI 154kW 4Motion 10 speed auto Comfort pack — R919,500
Amarok Style 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R966,000
Amarok Style 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion 10 speed auto Comfort pack — R985,500
Amarok PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R987,000
Amarok PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4Motion 10 speed auto Comfort pack — R1,017,000
Amarok PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R1,053,000
Amarok PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion 10 speed auto Comfort pack — R1,083,000
Amarok Aventura 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4Motion 10 speed auto — R1,105,000
READ MORE:
FIRST DRIVE | Why the new VW Amarok raises the bar for bakkies
FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Ranger is a toughie with a tender side
LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Our Isuzu D-Max conquers Sani Pass
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos