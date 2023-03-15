New Models

BMW teases new 5 Series and all-electric i5

15 March 2023 - 13:05
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

BMW will have a high-performance electric model called the i5 as part of its new-generation 5 Series sedan to be launched in October...

