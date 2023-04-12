To help differentiate it from the well-known Super Snake, the Centennial Edition comes fitted with a striking array of bespoke performance parts designed to make it stand out. These include wider front wheel arches, a Shelby upper grille and rear spoiler, Shelby tail panel, side rocker wings and satin black vinyl striping.
The cabin has been sexed-up with Shelby floor mats, a new gauge cluster, door sill plates and a Shelby-spec leather upgrade.
Want one? Well, you're in luck, because three of these rare Centennial Edition Mustangs (only 100 are being built) have been allocated to the South African market — each wearing a pricetag of R2.8m. Still want one? Then best you contact Shelby South Africa. Fast.
The Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is coming to Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang commemorates the 100th birthday of Shelby American founder, Carroll Shelby.
Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT and available as a fastback or a convertible, this special limited-edition model comes armed with a whole lot of extra horsepower courtesy of a bolt-on supercharger kit and free-flowing Borla exhaust system. Indeed, that 5.0l V8 now whacks out a massive 560kW. This is transferred straight to the rear wheels via your choice of manual or automatic gearbox.
To keep up with all this power, Shelby fitted the Centennial Edition with a full set of high-performance springs and sway bars as well as fully adjustable camber and caster plates. Sticky 305/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres wrap 20-inch alloy wheels behind which lurk weapons-grade Brembo calipers for maximum stopping power in all driving conditions.
Image: Supplied
