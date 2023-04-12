New Models

VW Golf R local pricing and launch date confirmed

12 April 2023 - 08:24 By Motoring Reporter
The new Golf 8 R starts at R912,800.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen confirmed on Tuesday that the Golf 8 R will go on sale in South Africa from April 25. The local launch of this flagship model was delayed by production constraints brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the consequent parts shortage crisis. 

The new Golf R is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged engine tuned to deliver 235kW and 400Nm of torque. Sent to all four paws via a seven-speed DSG transmission, Volkswagen claims this hot-hatch will charge from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and reach a VO2 Max of 250km/h. Specify the optional Black Performance Package and this increases to 270km/h. Ticking this box also equips the Golf R with “drift mode” that, when selected, gives the 4Motion all-wheel drive system a more rear-biased power delivery.

Standard features are generous for the money and customers can look forward to niceties such as smartphone inductive charging, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with safelock, Nappa leather R sport seats and a choice of three exterior colours (Pure White, Lapiz Blue metallic and Deep Pearl Black). Infotainment duties are handled by a top-tier Discover Pro system that pairs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch central HD touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included is adaptive chassis control with driving profile selection, a gorgeous set of 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels and fully automatic LED headlamps with high-beam assist. 

Tech-rich cabin features supportive Nappa leather R sport seats.
Image: Supplied

Customers not content with the standard amenities can customise their Golf R with a comprehensive range of options, including an Akrapovič R Performance exhaust system, head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights as well as an advanced suite of driver aids, including parallel park assist and adaptive cruise control. 

The Volkswagen Golf 8 R is priced from R912,800. This includes a three-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

