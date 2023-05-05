Mazda has launched the CX-60 as its flagship model range in South Africa. Positioned above the brand’s best-selling CX-5, the midsize SUV competes in a competitive market segment against rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Rav4, Nissan X-Trail, BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and Audi Q5.
Imported from Japan, the new CX-60 is initially available in two eight-speed automatic variants powered by Mazda’s 2.5l petrol engine, delivering 141kW of power and 261Nm of torque.
Craig Roberts, MD of Mazda Southern Africa, says these will be followed by a plug-in hybrid derivative in February 2024.
The entry-level Dynamic model is a front-wheel drive, while the range-topping Individual comes with all-wheel drive and higher specification levels. The full-time 4WD system is rear-biased and has an off-road mode that helps prevent wheel spinning on slippery surfaces. The car also has a towing mode that reduces the loss of driving performance due to increased weight when towing a trailer.
In both guises the CX-60 offers normal and sport driving modes.
With a length of 4,745mm, the five-seater CX-60 is the largest Mazda available in South Africa and swallows passengers more comfortably than the 4,395mm CX-30 and the 4,575mm CX-5. It is also wider than its stablemates and at the local launch in Joburg this week, I was able to comfortably sit in the back seat, with plenty of head- and legroom. The boot is a very decent 570l, though it contains a biscuit-sized spare wheel.
It follows the typical Mazda design template, but doesn’t look like a stretched version of its smaller stablemates and is identifiable by its more snub-nosed design and restyled head- and tail lamps, with an L-shaped lighting signature. Both models ride on 20-inch wheels and have an elevated 170mm ground clearance.
Mazda’s flagship CX-60 arrives in Mzansi; here are the prices and specs
Available in two 2.5l derivatives, the XC-60 is the largest Mazda on sale
Image: Supplied
Mazda has launched the CX-60 as its flagship model range in South Africa. Positioned above the brand’s best-selling CX-5, the midsize SUV competes in a competitive market segment against rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Rav4, Nissan X-Trail, BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and Audi Q5.
Imported from Japan, the new CX-60 is initially available in two eight-speed automatic variants powered by Mazda’s 2.5l petrol engine, delivering 141kW of power and 261Nm of torque.
Craig Roberts, MD of Mazda Southern Africa, says these will be followed by a plug-in hybrid derivative in February 2024.
The entry-level Dynamic model is a front-wheel drive, while the range-topping Individual comes with all-wheel drive and higher specification levels. The full-time 4WD system is rear-biased and has an off-road mode that helps prevent wheel spinning on slippery surfaces. The car also has a towing mode that reduces the loss of driving performance due to increased weight when towing a trailer.
In both guises the CX-60 offers normal and sport driving modes.
With a length of 4,745mm, the five-seater CX-60 is the largest Mazda available in South Africa and swallows passengers more comfortably than the 4,395mm CX-30 and the 4,575mm CX-5. It is also wider than its stablemates and at the local launch in Joburg this week, I was able to comfortably sit in the back seat, with plenty of head- and legroom. The boot is a very decent 570l, though it contains a biscuit-sized spare wheel.
It follows the typical Mazda design template, but doesn’t look like a stretched version of its smaller stablemates and is identifiable by its more snub-nosed design and restyled head- and tail lamps, with an L-shaped lighting signature. Both models ride on 20-inch wheels and have an elevated 170mm ground clearance.
Image: Supplied
The interior follows Mazda’s typical minimalistic approach with a clean layout and few buttons. Most features are controlled by a knob between the front seats and the infotainment screen isn’t touch-operated. The tablet-style screen is small by modern standards, but has large and easily legible fonts. The system supports Android Auto via USB and wireless Apple CarPlay.
The cabin has an upmarket feel with soft-touch finishes and stitched leather, reflecting Mazda’s intention to be seen as a more premium brand than previously.
Specification levels in both CX-60 models are high, including an electrically adjustable steering column, powered tailgate and head-up display.
Helping prevent dings in the parking lot is a 360° monitor that displays a bird’s-eye view of the car from above on the centre display, as well as a choice of front, rear and left- or right-side views. It includes a see-through view of the front and rear corners, making it easier to spot objects obscured by the vehicle’s bodywork.
The CX-60 has a five-star crash rating and safety features in both models include dynamic cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and cross-traffic alert.
Image: Supplied
Additional equipment in the range-topping Individual includes a hands-free powered tailgate and a premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers. It also has a facial recognition system, where the car recognises the occupant of the driver’s seat and automatically adjusts the seat position, steering wheel, mirrors, and sound and climate control settings to fit their physique and personal preferences.
Our 15-minute drive at the CX-60’s launch was hardly enough to make an exhaustive assessment, but initial impressions are of a car that is refined and sophisticated. It felt satisfyingly lively and it’s mostly a quiet experience, save for the engine becoming a little vocal at higher revs. The ride quality seemed comfortable on smooth tar, though there was no chance to test the car on bumps and gravel.
There have been 600 units of the CX-60 allocated to South Africa in the first year.
Pricing
Mazda CX-60 2.5L Dynamic — R739,800
Mazda CX-60 2.5L AWD Individual — R844,500
Includes five-year/unlimited distance warranty and service plan
READ MORE:
FIRST DRIVE | New Nissan X-Trail offers daring looks, more refinement
April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car
Omoda launched in South Africa with eye catching prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos