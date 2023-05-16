Toyota South Africa confirms prices of hot new GR Corolla

Toyota South Africa has opened the order books and announced prices for its hot new GR Corolla, which arrives soon to take on rivals such as the VW Golf R, Honda Civic Type R and Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy.
The GR Corolla hatchback is offered in two grades: the GR Corolla 1.6T Core and GR Corolla 1.6T Circuit. The latter comes with a forged carbon fibre roof, head-up display and suede GR Sport seats and is priced at R876,100 while the GR Corolla 1.6T Core costs R816,500.
That makes it a relative bargain compared to its rivals: the Golf R (R912,800), Civic Type R (R979,000), and Megane RS 300 Trophy (R949,999).
Prices include a three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-services/100,000km service plan. Customers can also purchase extended service plans via their Toyota dealer.
The eagerly awaited GR Corolla made its local debut at the Simola Hillclimb in Knysna earlier this month. This latest car from the high-performance Gazoo Racing stable joins the GR Supra, GR Yaris and GR86.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Both GR Corolla models are powered by a 1.6l three-cylinder engine turbocharged engine with outputs of 221kW and 370Nm. A six-speed manual transmission fires the power to all four wheels, and has a system that automatically blips the throttle on downshifts. The all-wheel drive system is the same one found in the GR Yaris, and was developed through Toyota's direct involvement in the World Rally Championship.
Both GR Corolla models are available in Glacier White, Raven Black and Fierce Red. The Circuit Edition will also be available in the distinctive Midnight Grey.
Inside, the GR Corolla is festooned with sporting features including GR-branded bucket seats
The GR Corolla is available in limited numbers. Toyota South Africa encourages interested buyers to register their interest with a dealer as soon as they can.
