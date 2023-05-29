Transalp customers can personalise their bike with one of five optional accessory packs that bolt on an array of extra features. These include the Urban Pack (50l top box, aluminium panel, mounting base, pillion pad and inner bag plus tall screen and main stand); Touring Pack (rear panniers, aluminium panels, support stays, inner bags and heated grips); Adventure Pack (side pipes, LED fog lights and radiator grille); Rally Pack (quickshifter, engine guard, bash plate, rally footpegs and knuckle guards) and Comfort Pack (3l tank bag, wind deflectors, comfort pillion footpegs and an AAC charging socket).
Now available at Honda dealers, pricing for the all-new XL750 Transalp starts at R209,999.
New Honda XL750 Transalp arrives in SA: this is how much it costs
Image: Supplied
Built for the demands of two-wheeled adventurers, the all-new Honda XL750 Transalp slots in between the Japanese brand's smaller CB500X and flagship CRF1100 Africa Twin.
Now available in Mzansi, this capable all-rounder is built around a lightweight steel diamond frame and is powered by a 755cc eight-valve parallel twin-cylinder petrol engine making 67.5kW at 9,500rpm and 75Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. This buttery-smooth unit shared with the Honda CB750 Hornet features a sophisticated throttle-by-wire system and is paired to a six-speed manual transmission that delivers power to the chain-driven rear wheel via an assist/slipper clutch. With a claimed fuel consumption of 23.km/l, riders can expect a maximum cruising range of 390km from the Transalp's 16.9l fuel tank.
Image: Supplied
Transalp customers can also look forward to five riding modes engineered to deliver improved performance in various riding conditions. These include Standard, Sport, Rain, Gravel and User — the latter of which can be tweaked to suit individual rider preferences.
With a seat height of 850mm (820mm is available as an option), the 208kg Transalp features geometry tuned for confidence inspiring handling and comfortable long-distance cruising. Rake and trail are set at 27° and 111mm, with the bike's wheelbase measuring in at 1,560mm. Slow speed U-turns are a cinch thanks to a 42° steering angle and 2.6m turning circle. Formidable off-road performance comes courtesy an impressive suspension system featuring a Showa SFF-CATM (Separate Function Fork-Cartridge) fork up front offering a generous 200mm of travel and spring preload adjustment. Doing duty on the rear Pro-link swingarm is a remote reservoir Showa shock offering adjustable preload and 190mm of travel. To help it clear most trail obstacles, the Transalp has 210mm of ground clearance.
Image: Supplied
Strong stopping power at all speeds is ensured by a stainless steel-spoked 21-inch front wheel, home to two-piston brake calipers that clamp down hard on dual 310mm rotors. The similarly spoked 18-inch rear wheel gets a single-piston caliper and a 256mm rotor. Both wheels can be shod with either Metzeler Karoo Street or Dunlop Mixtour tyres.
Available in three striking colour options (Matte Iridium Gray Metallic, Matte Ballistic Black Metallic or Ross White Tricolour), the Transalp comes standard with a rear carrier and a USB socket under the seat. There's also a five-inch and fully customisable TFT instrument cluster that displays everything from ground speed and engine revs right through to fuel consumption and rider mode selection. Full LED lighting as well as emergency stop signal technology for the rear indicators is also included as standard.
Image: Supplied
