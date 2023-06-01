Inside the cabin Volkswagen has equipped the Golf R 333 with extra niceties such as premium Nappa leather sport seats, a 480-watt Harman Kardon audio system with nine loudspeakers, centre airbag and rear view camera system. A pair of night-slaying IQ.Light LED matrix headlights is also fitted as standard as are numerous active driver assist systems including travel assist, lane assist, emergency assist and adaptive cruise control. Finishing things off in style is a sequentially numbered badge fitted to the dashboard.
New VW Golf R 333 Limited Edition packs a 245kW punch
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen has unveiled its potent new Golf R 333 Limited Edition.
Based on the Golf R Performance, this limited model is armed with an uprated 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged engine tuned to deliver a whopping 245kW and 420Nm worth of torque. Delivered to all four wheels, this endows the Golf R 333 with some seriously impressive performance figures — 0-100 km/h in a claimed 4.6 seconds and top speed of 270km/h. Not so long ago these would have numbers associated only with supercars.
Image: Supplied
A titanium Akrapovič exhaust ensures plenty of crackle-pop goodness, while 19-inch Estoril wheels shod with semi-slick tyres give prodigious grip in dry conditions. The latter is complemented by a 4Motion all-wheel drive system featuring R-Performance Torque Vectoring with Vehicle Dynamics Manager. This not only distributes drive power between the front and rear axles but also between the two rear wheels. According to VW this feature “offers a special dimension of sportiness, particularly when cornering”. The Drift and Special driving profiles also offer additional driving thrills when not on public roads.
Limited to just 333 units, every Golf R 333 leaves the factory wearing a menacing shade of Lime Yellow Metallic paint. This impressive hue is contrasted by a black-painted roof and unique 333 decals that run along the bottom of the doors. A roof spoiler is also standard.
VW Golf R 333 pricing starts at €76,410 (roughly R1,616,053). According to VW, production of all 333 vehicles in Wolfsburg is scheduled for September so that the first models can be handed over to customers from October. Local availability is yet to be confirmed.
