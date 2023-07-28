New Models

McLaren 750S Spider joins the 200mph club

28 July 2023 - 09:14 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former F1 driver Stefan Johansson lines up for his speed run of more than 322km/h.
Former F1 driver Stefan Johansson lines up for his speed run of more than 322km/h.
Image: Supplied

McLaren’s new 750S Spider joined the coveted “200mph club” at its North American debut at the Sun Valley Tour de Force event last weekend.

Former McLaren Formula 1 driver Stefan Johansson piloted the brand’s latest supercar to an independently verified top speed in excess of 200mph (322km/h) on a 5km stretch of closed highway in Sun Valley, Idaho.

As part of McLaren’s 60th anniversary celebrations, the 750S predecessors, the 720S and track focused 765LT, were at the event. Johansson was among a bevy of McLaren customers who topped 200mph.

Stepping out of the 750S after its initial run Johansson, who achieved five podium positions with McLaren in the 1987 season, was full of praise for the supercar.

“Driving the 750S is a truly inspiring experience. It is comfortable, predictable and yet amazingly fast. You feel secure and confident behind the wheel, while still unleashing outstanding levels of performance.

“It’s a supercar that builds on the legacy of its benchmark predecessor the 720S in all respects.”

WATCH | Formula E’s Jake Hughes sets indoor world speed record

British Formula E driver Jake Hughes has smashed a world indoor speed record by hitting 218.71km/h inside London's ExCeL Centre in a modified version ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

The 750S is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren. Available as a coupe or open-top Spider, the mid-engine supercar is a heavily evolved version of the best-selling 720S. 

It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0V8 petrol engine with outputs of 552kW of power, 22kW more than the 720S. The mid-mounted V8 can be put on display under an optional glass cover.

It also has 800Nm of torque and the grunt is fed to the rear wheels via a seven-speed sequential shift transmission. Combined with a class-leading weight of 1,389kg due to its lightweight carbon fibre materials, the 750S is capable of scorching the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds, said McLaren.

Top speed is officially rated at 332km/h, though McLaren doesn’t say whether Johansson achieved this during his Sun Valley run on the weekend.

South African importer Daytona said the first local deliveries will start in the third quarter of 2023 at an estimated price of R7.76m apiece.

READ MORE:

BMW XM and M2 now on sale in SA: this is how much they cost

The new BMW XM SUV and M2 coupé are now officially on sale in South Africa.
Motoring
19 hours ago

New Mitsubishi Triton breaks cover

Mitsubishi has finally revealed its all-new sixth-generation Triton pickup.
Motoring
1 day ago

Alfa Romeo to reveal new supercar in August

Alfa Romeo has announced it will unveil its much-awaited supercar to the world on August 30, but has so far kept technical details and the car’s name ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Brace for pain at the pumps in August, warns AA news
  2. New Mini is top dog when it comes to tech New Models
  3. McLaren 750S Spider joins the 200mph club New Models
  4. WATCH | Formula E’s Jake Hughes sets indoor world speed record Motorsport
  5. Norris apologises for smashing Verstappen’s trophy Motorsport

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site